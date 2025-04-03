2025 Padre Serra Basketball Tournament

The 66th Padre Serra Tournament took place March 8-19 at Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay. Both of the championship basketball teams were from the host community, with St. Monica winning the boys championship and Holy Family triumphing in the girls division. Forty eighth-grade teams participated in the tournament, including 28 boys teams and 12 girls team. Proceeds from what is considered one of the largest grade-school basketball tournaments in the United States go toward priestly vocations. (Photos courtesy of Glen Barkow)