The Catholic Herald Teacher of the Year Awards will debut at the Catholic Schools Dinner, Tuesday, March 11, at the Baird Center in downtown Wisconsin.

Six Catholic school teachers from across the Archdiocese of Milwaukee will be honored for their talent, impact and steadfast implementation of the Catholic faith during the annual Catholic Schools Dinner on Tuesday, March 11, at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee.

In conjunction with the Archdiocesan Office for Schools, the first Catholic Herald Teacher of the Year Awards will be handed out that night.

“I am thrilled to recognize six outstanding educators across the 103 Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee for their faith-filled commitment to Catholic education,” said Superintendent of Schools Edward Foy. “The Catholic Herald Teacher of the Year winners are an example of how the teachers in our schools go above and beyond what is expected of classroom teachers. Catholic school teachers push students to excel academically and form young people to become active disciples of Christ.”

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Office for Schools, Office for Communication and the Catholic Herald recognize the exceptional commitment that thousands of Catholic educators have made to mentor and guide their students to grow as disciples of Christ. Dedicated, faithful and loving teachers are essential to success of Catholic schools. By recognizing a teacher of the year, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee honors the commitment of outstanding teachers and hopes to inspire the next generation of school leaders who will serve Catholic education.

The Catholic Herald Teacher of the Year Award recognizes Catholic educators who exemplify the mission of creating disciples of Jesus Christ through their teaching, dedication and personal example. The award honors Catholic elementary and high school teachers in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee who foster spiritual growth, academic excellence and a deep commitment to living and teaching the Gospel message.

“In our work, we see every day the impact Catholic school teachers have on their current students and have had on graduates of Catholic schools,” Catholic Herald Managing Editor Larry Hanson said. “To be able to recognize and honor these selfless servants of the Lord is exciting and humbling.”

The Office for Schools received nominations from every corner of the 10-county Archdiocese of Milwaukee — rural, suburban, urban schools, both elementary schools and high schools.

“The nomination letters shared incredible stories of how teachers are making an impact and transforming lives,” Foy said. With so many outstanding nominations, selecting the final awards winners was a tremendously difficult process.”

Once again, the Schools Dinner will have a “pep rally” theme where attendees are encouraged to wear their school colors — whether it’s a hooded sweatshirt, polo shirt or an old letterman’s jacket.

“At the heart of the Catholic Schools Dinner is an opportunity for alumni and parents to celebrate their love for Catholic schools,” Foy said. “Seeing attendees in school spirit hoodies or cherished letterman jackets is a great way for us to embrace the unique spirit of Catholic schools.”

Proceeds from the annual dinner go toward the annual GIFTS Grants program, which provides needed funds for programs and ideas schools would like to implement, but can’t find room for in the budget. Since the program began in 2019, Archdiocesan schools have received more than $1 million in Grant Initiatives for Today’s Students funds.

“It allows all the schools in the archdiocese, no matter where you are, to have a stake in these shared funds that can launch programs in numerous areas,” said Daniel Kowalsky, Director of Development for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. “It provides seed funding in a very accessible way, within the environment of the Schools Dinner to have everyone come together and celebrate Catholic education.”

Because GIFTS is a grassroots program, where schools are only limited by their own creativity, the implementation of the program has sparked a way of originality in schools across the archdiocese.

“The GIFTS Grants is a catalyst for innovation across the archdiocese,” Foy said. “These grants give individual schools the chance to develop new programs and respond creatively to the needs of their local community. Each year, we see dozens of new and unique proposals from schools across the archdiocese. By contributing to the Schools Dinner, donors are helping to support innovation in our schools.”

Kowalsky concurred, saying, “It’s their ideas, it’s their brainchild, and it’s usually something that it’s difficult for the school to fundraise for. This can provide that boost to get something off the ground and provide a fruitful opportunity for students.”

In addition to the first group of Catholic Herald Teacher of Year Award winners, four people who are instrumental in the improvement of education in our communities will be honored with the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Awards.

This year’s recipients are Fr. Tim Kitzke, who is the Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Milwaukee, pastor of the Family of Five Parishes in Milwaukee and Episcopal Vicar for Urban Ministry; Catherine La Dien, the Principal at St. Jude the Apostle School, Wauwatosa; and John and JoEllen Stollenwerk, who are tireless supporters of Catholic education.

Fr. Kitzke will also be the featured speaker during the dinner.

The recipients of the Catholic Teacher of the Year Awards will be announced and profiled in the March 6 issue.

The evening will begin at 4 p.m. with Mass, followed by a 5 p.m. reception with the dinner and program beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be ordered at archmil.regfox.com/schoolsdinner2025.