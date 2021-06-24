The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has recently received a grant of $13,500 to help eliminate poverty and hunger. (Submitted photo)

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul recently received a much-needed boost to help feed the hungry. The Catholic Community Foundation, a Milwaukee Philanthropic Organization, gave the organization $13,500 to help eliminate poverty and hunger throughout Milwaukee County.

SVDP of Milwaukee serves 56,377 warm, nutritious meals to the most vulnerable members of the Milwaukee community on an annual basis – 8,277 of which are served to young children. Their established program has been active in Milwaukee County for 38 years. Last year, they gave $1.2 million in goods and services to Milwaukee residents in need.

For nearly a decade, The Catholic Community Foundation has partnered with SVDP, specifically providing critical funding for their Meal Program, said Rebecca Surges, director of development and communications.

“Our Meal Program population is economically disadvantaged – including individuals and families with young children, the working poor, the elderly and the homeless. Guests often struggle with mental health issues, along with addiction, including drug and alcohol,” she said. “Funding from the Catholic Community ensures we are able to meet the growing needs of the community during this uncertain time, when access to fresh, nutritious food is limited.”

According to Surges, the grant funds will support food expenses, cleaning supplies and COVID-19 protective gear, along with to-go containers to ensure they provide a safe serving experience for all involved. SVDP serves more than 1,000 warm meals to individuals and families throughout Milwaukee County on an average week.

“As the pandemic evolves, and many Milwaukee families no longer receive unemployment and or stimulus checks, we anticipate a significant need for fresh food at our meal programs during the summer months,” said Surges. “We are grateful to partners like The Catholic Community Foundation for their ongoing partnership, ensuring Milwaukee families are supported during this uncertain time.”

The SVDP Meal Program has two active sites for meal distribution — one on the north side and one on the south side of Milwaukee. The Cross Roads Kitchen is located at 931 W. Madison St. and operates from 4 to 6:15 p.m. Sunday-Friday, serving carryout meals outdoors.

“We provide nutritionally balanced meals following the Hunger Task Force MyPlate model that showcases the five main food groups: proteins, fruits, vegetables, grains and dairy, as presented on a plate,” Surges said. “This model ensures that vulnerable children, families and seniors who rely on our meal program always receive nutritious foods.”

Donations are always needed to defray the costs of the SVDP Meal Program. To help them feed the hungry, visit: www.svdpmilw.org to make a monetary gift.