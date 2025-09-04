The Role of Parents in a Holistic and Faith-Filled Education

SUZANNE LOVINUS

AND KRISTIN BENDLIN

SPECIAL TO THE CATHOLIC HERALD

The high school years are critical in a teenager’s development — not only academically, but also socially, emotionally and spiritually. It is a stressful time in a teen’s life when everything is called into question, and they are asked to plan for their future and find their purpose in life. Being pulled in many different directions — academics, sports, employment, family expectations, faith commitments and social media — teens often feel overwhelmed. By providing a school environment that emphasizes the importance of mental health, community and spiritual practices, teens are supported as they navigate the challenges of adolescence and prepare to thrive in all areas of life. A Catholic high school that embraces holistic education, which focuses on social-emotional learning, character development and spiritual growth in addition to academic performance, provides an environment where students can develop a sense of purpose and belonging — a place where students are more likely to feel seen, heard and supported.

Students benefit from programs that build resilience, teach empathy and encourage service to others. Having the opportunity to participate in daily reflection upon our faith reminds us of our innate value, purpose and the inherent dignity of God that resides in every one of us. Engaging in peer mentoring and being an active member of a community with shared values not only supports mental wellness but fosters a sense of purpose and belonging. Teens who are part of a supportive community will grow in their faith, resilience and gratitude, and will be reminded that, even when things are challenging, there is always hope.

By partnering together, parents and schools can create a safety net that empowers teens during these pivotal years when they require a support system both at school and at home. Simple and consistent actions at home can make a significant difference. Regular check-ins — even casual ones during dinner or a car ride — can open the door to meaningful conversations. Maintaining open lines of communication allows teens to express their feelings without fear of judgment. Parents should also be aware of warning signs such as changes in sleep patterns, withdrawal from activities or drastic shifts in mood, and seek professional help if needed.

When young people feel supported both at home and at school, they are better equipped to handle challenges, form healthy relationships and grow into confident, compassionate adults. Investing in teen mental health today lays the foundation for a more balanced, successful future — for each individual student and for the broader community.

Suzanne Lovinus is a Counselor at Pius XI Catholic High School, where Kristin Bendlin is Communications Manager.