Following a successful initial Students of Christ rally that drew nearly 3,000 sixth through eighth graders March 13, organizers are preparing to do it again March 12, 2027, at the Miller High Life Theater in Milwaukee.

Before Students of Christ was formed, the annual Wisconsin Catholic Youth Rally drew high school students seeking to grow closer to Christ. In 2011, a middle school event was added to the rally, followed by the Catholic schools’ edition.

Organized by Arise Milwaukee, the event concluded after 20 years, when the organization disbanded in 2025.

According to Brian Magliocco, Students of Christ Conference Co-Director, he and others felt that continuing to evangelize to middle schoolers was so important that they wanted to start a new conference. They received assistance from Men of Christ and founded Students of Christ as a new umbrella organization, building on their well-established network of similar conferences.

“Men of Christ and Kevin O’Brien have been so wonderful to include us under their ministry, and now we can serve up to 3,900 students, instead of the 1,000 we originally could with WCYR,” he explained. “The students loved it, and we heard a lot of great feedback that groups want to return and are excited about what the next conference will offer.”

The first conference featured Nik Frank, a well-known Catholic youth minister and speaker, who focused on relationships. At the second annual event, Oscar Rivera will serve as the keynote speaker.

Rivera was raised in the inner city of Waterbury, Connecticut, and learned to survive. His way of avoiding the streets and their promises became the art of Hip Hop. His energy and passion for the faith make his approach inspirational and grounded in real life. As Franciscan University alumnus, Rivera earned his Master of Arts in theology from Saint Leo University. He draws on his knowledge of the faith to inspire youth and young adults in today’s culture through his music, talks, retreats and personal testimony. He brings a message of hope in times of despair, love in times of hate and a call to faithfully follow God, no matter the obstacles.

In addition to Rivera, there will be Eucharistic Adoration, talks, fun games and an optional Mass, Lindsay Rybold, the conference co-director, explained. “We received a lot of positive feedback, and we are excited to further enhance the 2027 program to better serve youth,” she said. “While we have a very dedicated core team, we can always use new volunteers and people to join our team. It is a wonderful way to serve our youth.”

Magliocco was surprised to learn that many students in attendance had never experienced Eucharistic Adoration before attending the conference.

“We heard that they loved experiencing adoration in a setting like that,” he said. “There’s also something to be said for a young teenager being with peers to learn about the Catholic faith, especially in a large group like Students of Christ. It shows them that faith is actually cool and that they definitely want to continue with it as they get older and go off to college.”

Reaching out to middle school-aged students is important, Magliocco explained, because they face social media temptations, peer pressure and the pull to go in the opposite direction from their parents.

“There are the daily struggles that teens deal with, and they start exploring their faith more as young adults and less as little kids,” he said. “There is so much out there to pull them away from faith, especially at that age when they are so influenced by peers, social media, etc. We need to give them this opportunity to find Jesus, experience him and learn that he loves each one of us, so they can face whatever life throws at them in the future or is currently throwing at them.”

The Students of Christ Conference offers students the opportunity to encounter the love of Christ in the Eucharist, grow in community with their peers, and deepen their understanding of the Catholic Church’s teachings. Through Eucharistic Adoration, powerful worship music and inspiring speakers, students will be encouraged to live out their Catholic faith with joy and conviction.

The Students of Christ Conference is open to all middle school students, regardless of where they attend school. Whether they are just beginning their faith journey or are already passionate about their Catholic faith, this conference is designed to meet them where they are and inspire them to take the next step in their relationship with Christ.

Students must attend with an adult. Register as a school, a parish group or a family. Registration for the March 12, 2027, event begins in the fall. For more information, visit www.studentsofchrist.org.