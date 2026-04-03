If anyone knows the effect of planting seeds that grow into harvests for generations, it’s Milwaukee Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob. He grew up and spent his formative years working his family’s farm in Cross Plains.

The archbishop’s experiences on the farm, and the way farming and harvesting stories and analogies populate Scripture and our Catholic tradition, have informed both the theme and the difference-making impact he’s calling on southeastern Wisconsin Catholics to make in the 2026 Catholic Stewardship Appeal, “Planting Seeds, Harvesting Hope.”

The Catholic Stewardship Appeal is the annual appeal of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee whose gifts support ministries and services that no single parish could sustain alone.

“The Archbishop’s motto, ‘Jesus is the Vine,’ is taken from the Gospel of St. John, Chapter 15, ‘I am the true vine, and my Father is the vine grower.’ That was sort of our thinking. In some of those early Masses he preached when he was installed, he talked about his life on the farm,” says Jenny Mendenhall, Director of the Catholic Stewardship Appeal for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

“What we’re really talking about is planting seeds of faith today that will bear fruit in the lives of others for years to come,” says Mendenhall. “We’re planting those seeds and we’re looking forward to the difference we can make in our community, in our church and for those in need.”

The archdiocese aims to reach a goal of $8.4 million, a 3.7 percent increase from the $8.1 million that came from last year’s Catholic Stewardship Appeal.

“When we plant seeds of hope through our generosity, we can trust that God’s harvest will deepen our 40 life-changing ministries,” Archbishop Grob shared in his Catholic Stewardship Appeal letter.

“I invite you to prayerfully consider how you might plant your own seeds in continuing this essential work.”

People can make a donation at the archdiocese’s website. Their donations will fund ministries in five areas. The first focuses on evangelization — reaching beyond our church’s walls to reach people on the outside.

“Parish renewal initiatives form leaders to know Christ and help others do the same,” Mendenhall shared, discussing the Called and Gifted program helping parishioners uncover their unique gifts in ministry and the Emmaus 90 spiritual formation program.

“Our work is often done in conjunction with our parishes,” Mendenhall shares, “so that our parishes are empowered to invite people to grow in in their faith.”

Another focus area of the appeal is forming clergy and parish leadership. Through the Catholic Stewardship Appeal, donors help support priestly vocations by investing in the formation of seminarians. The cost of formation is approximately $65,000 per seminarian each year, with the appeal contributing nearly $30,000 annually for each Milwaukee seminarian. This investment has borne fruit, with the past four years bringing record-breaking priestly ordinations.

“Our seminary is the envy of many dioceses across the country. We’ve seen great success in inviting young men to consider this calling, the sacrifice it entails and the opportunity to give of themselves,” Mendenhall says.

Strengthening parish life, the third focus area of the appeal, will fund faith-developing efforts with lay leadership who will influence the lives of countless current and new Catholics across the 10-county area.

One significant way that lay leaders make a lifelong impact is preparing candidates to enter the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil through the sacraments of initiation — Baptism, Confirmation and the Eucharist.

“The lay leaders we train make that possible. It’s a significant and special opportunity to enter into people’s lives in a meaningful way, especially in adulthood,” Mendenhall says.

Milwaukee’s Catholic schools offer similar fertile soil for seeds to be planted in children who will become the Catholic Church of the next few generations.

“We’re training our teachers in the faith, and we’re providing them what they need in the classroom, not just in religion class but in all they do, so that they can pass along what it means to be Catholic to their students,” Mendenhall says.

Catholic Charities present the final and perhaps most immediate of difference-making opportunities for those whom our faith calls us to meet on the margins with Christ’s love throughout the 10-county area. Services offered through Catholic Charities and archdiocesan offices help bring this ministry to life.

“If someone needs assistance finding housing, they’re walking with that person, finding the resources. Mental health challenges that people might be facing — they’re able to receive support in those areas,” Mendenhall says, offering just a sampling of how the archdiocese catalyzes works of compassion, mercy and social responsibility.

“We support our central city parishes that are serving those in need and offering assistance within their neighborhoods. These parishes are an important part of their communities and of the larger Church — not only for those who are Catholic, but for anyone in need. That’s part of our ministry. That’s part of who we are as Catholics,” Mendenhall said.

Donors who offer $1,000 or more enter the newly renamed Society of 1875, honoring the year Pope Pius IX named Milwaukee as an archdiocese. Society membership includes a special Mass and dinner celebration with Archbishop Grob.

But no matter how large or small the size of the donation, Mendenhall says it matters.

“Every gift makes a difference, and we are grateful for each one,” Mendenhall said. “As we continue to carry our faith forward, what can you give to support the larger Church?”