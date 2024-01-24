St. Vincent de Paul Society of Milwaukee will open its third store, on North 76th Street, on Friday, Jan. 26. (Submitted photo)

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Milwaukee will open its third thrift store, located on Milwaukee’s northwest side at 8010 N. 76th St. The “Bradley” store will officially open Friday, Jan. 26. A more formal grand opening celebration will take place in April, when the weather is more conducive.

According to Deborah Duskey, Executive Director of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Milwaukee, the organization has desired a north side store location for many years.

“After much searching, we are blessed to find a location that best meets our needs and allows us to expand our reach throughout Milwaukee County,” she said.

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Milwaukee is dedicated to eliminating poverty and hunger, and providing compassionate care to individuals and families in need. Last year, the society gave $1.6 million in goods and services to those experiencing difficulties.

The society’s outreach programs include thrift stores where they provide affordable shopping to families in need, a meal program with sites on Milwaukee’s North Side and South Side, along with a robust home visitation program, where 650 society volunteers give of their time and talents to provide basic needs for struggling families. This help may consist of a new bed for a child sleeping on the floor of their home, refurbished appliances like a stove or refrigerator, groceries, clothing, furniture and more.

“We are very excited to be opening our third thrift store,” said Duskey. “We welcome the Milwaukee community to come shop, donate and check out our new location.”

The organization is accepting donations of gently used clothing, furniture and general household items, and encourages the local community to stop by to support its mission.

The three St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store locations include:

Bradley Store:

8010 N. 76th St.

414-363-8099

Donation hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Greenfield Store:

4476 S. 108 St.

414-377-9077

Donation hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Store hours: Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lincoln Store:

2320 W. Lincoln Ave.

414-672-2040

Donation hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Store hours: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.