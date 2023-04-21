The forensics team from St. Robert School, Shorewood, poses with their trophies after winning their fourth consecutive state championship. (Submitted photo)

St. Robert Catholic School’s middle school forensics team took first place in the Middle Level Forensics Tournament, earning the state championship for the fourth year in a row. They also took first place in every meet leading up to the state meet. St. Robert holds the distinction of having one of largest middle school forensics teams in Wisconsin and the most entries at the state tournament.

“We’re the state champs in the open division, which is the extra-large school division, and we’re not a large school,” said Kathyrn DeLapp, middle school English language arts teacher and forensics coach. “More than half of our middle school students participate in forensics. It’s a very popular extracurricular activity here; the kids see both the value and the fun in participating in it.”

Forensics offers students the opportunity to learn and perfect the skill of speaking confidently, effectively and passionately in front of an audience.

“Our kids have mastered a skill that most adults find to be their greatest fear — speaking in front of people — and I am so proud of them,” DeLapp said.

St. Robert Catholic School, located in Shorewood, has 306 students in 4K to eighth grade.