Drew Opichka, a third- and fourth-grade teacher at St. Joan of Arc Parish School recently planned a special read-in day to encouraging a love of reading. Students were able to wear pajamas and bring a blanket or pillow to read in a comfortable location. They even went outside on the beautiful day and read all around the campus. (Submitted photos)
St. Joan of Arc Reading Day (Photo Gallery)Read Time 2 min
By The Catholic Herald|2021-05-17T12:14:00-05:00May 17, 2021|Local, Photos, School News, School News - Grade Schools|
Share This Story, Choose Your Platform!
About the Author: The Catholic Herald
Email the Catholic Herald at catholicherald@archmil.org