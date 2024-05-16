St. Eliabeth Ann Seton Parish, New Berlin, will celebrate the birthday of the Church and the 25th anniversary of its sanctuary on Pentecost weekend, May 18-19.

Mass will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, and 8:30 a.m. (online and in person) or 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Afterward, festivities in Sippel Hall will include cake, refreshments, games, activities and a photo booth. St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish is located at 12700 W. Howard Ave.

While Seton has thrived for more than 40 years, the need for a new sanctuary became evident as the community grew. On April 19, 1998, Seton broke ground on the new worship space and by the end of August, the steel beams for the walls were ready. The dedication of the new sanctuary was held June 30, 1999.

One special feature of the Seton Sanctuary is its unique antiphonal seating arrangement, designed to enhance the worship experience for the community. Instead of facing all one direction, the seating allows for dynamic interaction between the congregation and the altar. As you sit, you face one another across the central aisle, creating a sense of unity and communion among those gathered in prayer. This setup fosters an intimate atmosphere during liturgical celebrations, reminding parishioners of their shared journey of faith and their responsibility to support and uplift one another as we grow closer to God, together.