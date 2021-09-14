St. Charles Borromeo 60th Anniversary Mass and Picnic (Photo Gallery)Read Time 4 min By The Catholic Herald|2021-09-10T11:56:34-05:00Sep 14, 2021|Local, Photos| St. Charles Borromeo Parish had a Mass, celebrated by Bishop Jeffrey R. Haines, and a picnic on Sunday, Aug. 29, to celebrate its 60th anniversary. (Photos by Tim Townsend) Share This Story, Choose Your Platform! FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInWhatsAppTumblrPinterestVkXingEmail About the Author: The Catholic Herald Email the Catholic Herald at catholicherald@archmil.org