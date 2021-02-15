St. Camillus Life Plan Community vaccinated about 872 people during their second vaccination clinic on Feb. 9.

St. Camillus “Destination Vaccination” clinics were offered in two buildings at St. Camillus last week. St. Camillus offered vaccinations to their residents, staff members, depositors and volunteers in partnership with Walgreens Pharmacy. St. Camillus hosted its first vaccination clinic on Jan. 12. Both first and second doses of the vaccine were distributed on Feb. 9.

Those who participated in the Feb. 9 Destination Vaccination clinic were surrounded by beach decor including beach balls, Tiki torches and umbrellas. Hawaiian punch, goldfish snacks, and “sand bar” treats were offered while beach music played in the background. Participants had the opportunity to enjoy two selfie stations and received a sticker to wear proudly for the day.

St. Camillus is requiring that all staff members be vaccinated by the end of March.