Following 18 months of closure during the pandemic, all 60 groups that sponsor meals for the St. Ben’s Community Meal Program were able to return.

“We were just surprised and so happy that they all came back,” said Br. Bob Wotpyka, the Community Meal Program director. “Not only did they all come back, but all the groups also stayed together and resumed their original night. Most nights, more than one group prepares and serves the meals, and they consist primarily of churches and other organizations. For instance, on one Wednesday night during the month, we are served by all churches in Menomonee Falls.”

Br. Wotpyka said he was concerned about the number of people coming back due to the restrictions they had to put in place to bring back the in-person meal program.

“I wasn’t sure how much cooperating we would get and how comfortable people would be and how welcome they would feel, but we are three for three on that,” he said. “Everyone said they felt comfortable and welcomed, and everyone is cooperating with the seating distances, as well as sitting down at the tables while we bring dinner to them. Before COVID-19, we would let people choose what they wanted, such as light meat or dark meat, fruits, salads, etc. But now, the menu of the day is the menu of the day. There have been no complaints.”

Picking Sept. 7 to reopen the dining room after closing March 16, 2020, was a deliberate means to ease back into the in-person meals, as Br. Wotpyka said they expected lighter crowds. The city of Milwaukee Health Department came to the meal hall and approved the set-up and protocols that are in place.

“We were in full expectation that people would be back in their offices, that the government would cut federal assistance and the increase in Food Share, but it doesn’t look like downtown has returned as we had expected,” he said. “We also know that more people return in need after the 15th of the month because assistance usage comes in the beginning, and they begin to run short mid-month.”

When the Community Meal Program closed at the beginning of the pandemic, they offered takeaway dinners for two weeks. It wasn’t going as well as organizers had hoped because the guests had no place to eat the meals. Afterward, St. Ben’s delivered meals to the shelters and Heartland Housing, a nonprofit that runs supportive housing in Wisconsin and Illinois.

“We helped Heartland build Capuchin apartments and continue to partner with them. We helped them build St. Anthony’s Place, as well,” Br. Wotpyka said. “We are happy to help however we can. Many folks live on zero income after the rent is paid, so we are happy St. Ben’s could reopen for sit-down services rather than delivery.”

Br. Wotpyka said there were happy, relieved volunteers who offered ready smiles and hugs — with gloves and a mask, of course.

Since 1970, the Capuchin Franciscan social justice ministry has offered meals to Milwaukee’s chronically poor and homeless. Interfaith organizations provide approximately 2,000 homemade meals per week.

The St. Ben’s Community Meal serves a hot meal six nights a week, Sunday to Friday, from 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., and takeaway lunches on Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome. The meal hall is located at 930 W. State St., across from the Milwaukee County Jail, at the lower level of St. Benedict the Moor Church. The entrance is at St. Anthony Apartments.

In addition to the meal program, the Knights of Columbus plan to resume the third Saturday game and movie day soon.

“We have also resumed showers and our laundromat, as well as our emergency clothing supplies for men,” said Br. Wotpyka. “Of course, House of Peace has a clothing bank with items every day for all. We also keep gloves, hats, coats and hygiene items here on an emergency basis, but for those with a larger need, we refer them to House of Peace.”