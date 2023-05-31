In the 1980s, Sr. Lucia of Fatima told Cardinal Carlo Caffarra that a “decisive battle between the kingdom of Christ and Satan will be over marriage and the family.”

“That time is now, as we have culture and wokeism trying to destroy our family,” said Kathleen Beckman during a talk at St. Anne Parish in Pleasant Prairie. “And in the words of Mother Teresa, ‘If you want to change the world, go home and love your family.’”

An international Catholic evangelist, prolific author and President of the Foundation of Prayer for Priests, Beckman has served in the Church’s ministry of healing, deliverance and exorcism as the Diocese of Orange (California) administrator of cases for the past 16 years and serves on the exorcist’s team. Often featured on Catholic TV and radio, she promotes the healing and holiness of families and priests. Sophia Press publishes her five books.

Beckman’s talk in April was the kickoff for a new program sponsored by St. Anne Parish, “The Rescue Project,” a nine-week small group series featuring Fr. John Riccardo. Meeting in various homes, the series delves deeper into the Gospel in the context of everyday life struggles, and a greater understanding of how the Gospel is personal for everyone.

The spiritual warfare talk to parents and adults was Beckman’s second talk of the day. Earlier, she spoke to middle and high school students on the gateways for the enemy, such as gaming, the occult, pornography and addiction.

To combat all the darkness in the world, Beckman suggests it is more edifying to look at Jesus and the beauty in the Blessed Sacrament. She credits her daily Mass attendance and Eucharistic Adoration as key for keeping her focus on Christ.

“Daily Mass and Adoration is medicinal; it complements our universal call to holiness and is an antidote to evil, sin and darkness,” she said. “You don’t have to look at porn to see soft porn everywhere. We live in a culture that is dark more and more by the day. We are so far afield from what is true and good and holy. We need to refocus on what is true and good and holy.”

Understanding that it is difficult when children lose their faith, Beckman said she wants to encourage and empower parents in their roles.

“If they have left the faith, you stand in the gap,” she said. “God is counting on you to be the bridge. You can’t control kids once they leave the house, and after age 18, they must ask for help. They have to be free and healed, and acknowledge they have a wound or bondage.”

Revealing that one of her two sons left the faith, she said it is heartbreaking to send a child to Catholic schools for 16 years and have him leave. However, she reminded parents that God looks into the evil of each person with patience and mercy, and also sees the seeds of good.

“He waits for germination, and if you have done the right things with your children, there is a good chance the Lord will bring them back,” she said. “It does make me sad to see such high anxiety from parents because their kids have walked away. It signals a type of control we are grasping at once our kids are adults and it is out of our control. When we exercise control, we are acting in witchcraft that is rooted in control. We can pray in faith for our adult children, but the rest is God’s work.”

Beckman discussed how sins, such as contraception, masturbation, emotional adultery, Ouija boards, Harry Potter, witchcraft, horoscopes, pornography and more are a portal for demonic activity.

“There are three spirits: the Holy Spirit, human spirit and evil or demonic spirits, so it is always important to discern which spirit you are dealing with as you don’t want to be a pawn of the enemy,” she said. “Be prepared, gather your family and plan a strategy when you are undergoing spiritual warfare. It is important to have a Eucharistic home, to go to frequent confession and read and memorize scripture.”

In Beckman’s book, “A Family Guide to Spiritual Warfare,” she offers many templates for keeping the family focused on God and provides tools for combating spiritual warfare, such as deliverance prayers, sacramentals, icons, Gregorian chant and family blessings.

“Know how to respond to evil spirits. Oppression is the Book of Job — that is an example of demonic oppression,” she said. “Jesus allowed Job to be tried and tested. He lost it all, but Jesus restored more than he ever lost and (Job) was faithful to the very end. Never be afraid to pray for your spouse, your children and your neighbors. Consecrate yourselves to Jesus’ Sacred Heart and Mary’s Immaculate Heart. Keep your minds pure, read the lives of the saints, renew your baptismal vows and pray together as a family. Change the world. Go home and love your family.”

For more information, visit www.kathleenbeckman.com or foundationforpriests.org.