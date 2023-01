More than 2,000 students from 11 Seton Catholic Schools attended a special Mass at Marquette University’s Al McGuire Center on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The Mass was celebrated by Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki with 18 concelebrating priests. More than 100 students had a direct role in the Mass and afterward, more than 500 students took a tour of the Marquette campus. (Photos by David Bernacchi)