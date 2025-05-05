By reflecting on family priorities, parents can chose a Catholic high school that nurtures their child’s academic success, spiritual growth and a sense of community that will last a lifetime. (Submitted photo)

RYAN KRIENKE AND KELLY SPARACINO

SPECIAL TO THE CATHOLIC HERALD

Choosing the right high school is a significant decision that will shape a student’s academic, social and spiritual development. Catholic high schools offer an enriching experience that blends academic excellence with faith-centered character development, providing a robust foundation for future success.

Students at Catholic high schools have unique opportunities to explore their faith and cultivate moral character. Liturgical celebrations, retreats, service projects and faith-based curriculum encourage students to reflect on their values and deepen their understanding of their faith alongside their peers. Faith-centered principles promoting kindness, respect and compassion foster a school culture where students feel supported by peers, teachers and staff. This strong sense of belonging contributes to academic success, personal growth and long-term friendships and connections.

When considering the broader scope of education, Catholic schools have the freedom to not be bound by inconsistent and politically-driven education initiatives and are able to align their course offerings with the highest national standards for academic excellence, pursue best practices and make data-driven decisions. This freedom promotes consistent academic rigor while nurturing students to be well-rounded individuals with values that will guide students in making ethical decisions and excelling in all areas of life.

When determining the right Catholic high school for your student, families should consider:

Academic Strengths & Support: While Catholic schools offer a strong academic foundation, some excel in specific areas like STEM, the arts, college-prep programs and special studies support. Consider curriculum options, Advanced Placement (AP) courses, dual-enrollment opportunities and student support services to find the best fit. Faith & Catholic Identity: Evaluate how faith is integrated into daily life. Theology classes, regular Mass, daily prayer, retreats and service activities contribute to spiritual growth and strengthen Catholic identity. Ensure the school’s prioritization of faith development aligns with your family’s values. Community & Culture: Every Catholic school has a distinct atmosphere that impacts the whole family, not just the student. Visit the campus, attend events and engage with current families to understand the school’s values and traditions. Choose a community that resonates with your entire family. Extracurricular & Leadership Opportunities: A well-rounded high school experience includes participation in athletics, fine arts, clubs, student ministry and service organizations. Consider whether the school offers extracurriculars that encourage leadership, teamwork and personal growth.

Choosing a Catholic high school is an invaluable investment in your student’s future. By reflecting on your family’s priorities, you can find a school that nurtures academic success, spiritual growth and a sense of community that will last a lifetime.

Ryan Krienke is the principal of Pius XI Catholic High School, Milwaukee, and Kelly Sparacino is the director of admissions.