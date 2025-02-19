St. Mary, Hales Corners, is holding its annual Royal Affair fundraiser at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at Greenhouse No. 7 at the Mitchell Park Domes in Milwaukee. An online auction will go live March 2, allowing anyone to bid on a wide variety of prizes that include event tickets, gift baskets, trips and more.

Proceeds from this year’s Royal Affair will support the purchase of new CenterTouch Boards for the parish school.

“Our classrooms are currently outfitted with ‘smart’ boards that are 10-13 years old,” said Meg Sutton, co-chair of the event. “They’ve run their course. We are finding the old boards are costly to repair, with parts becoming more scarce as the tech has just advanced past this.”

The annual Royal Affair event is the school’s largest fundraiser. This year’s Havana Nights-themed gala will feature live music from The Carlos Adames Group, themed appetizers and drinks, a full plated dinner with dessert, raffles, a silent auction, a live auction and a cigar roller.

In addition to tickets and gift baskets, bidders can choose from a lineup of “Truly St. Mary” experiences, including a backyard BBQ with Fr. Aaron Laskiewicz, a family camping trip, an authentic Polish dinner and more. Beginning March 2, the online auction can be accessed at http://bidpal.net/royalaffair2025. Tickets are $75 and can also be accessed at that link.