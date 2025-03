Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob greets a woman presented by a parish to the archdiocese at the Rite of Election on March 9 at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee. It was the first of two Rite of Election services held this month for parishes in the archdiocese to present adults and children preparing for Baptism and to enter the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil. (Photos by David Bernacchi)