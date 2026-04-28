More than 80 representatives of religious congregations in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee gathered April 14 at the U.S. Province Conference Center in Franklin to meet with Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob and Auxiliary Bishop James T. Schuerman.

The event was organized by the archdiocese’s vicar for religious, Sr. Diana De Bruin, O.S.F., who was appointed by Archbishop Grob in September 2025, filling a position vacant since 2010.

“It was my privilege and honor to be named the Milwaukee archdiocesan vicar for religious seven months ago,” Sr. Diana said. “I hope to foster communion and collaboration among the diverse congregations of religious women and men.”

There are currently 60 religious congregations in the archdiocese: 38 women’s congregations, 10 of which are headquartered locally, and 22 men’s congregations, including six headquartered in the archdiocese.

The gathering gave Archbishop Grob an opportunity to share his vision and express gratitude for the service of religious communities.

“This is an extremely happy day for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee,” he said. “I cannot tell you how happy I am — how thrilled, how excited — to have all of you together.”

“We live in a time when gloom seeks to divide and silence,” he said. “We must remain true to the one who has called us to our vocation and to his service. I pray you never get tired of me saying thank you for who you are and for what your communities have done from the beginning of this archdiocese. This connectedness is so incredibly important. Consider this the ‘hello’ to an ongoing conversation. I need you. This local Church needs you.”

Sr. Barbara Reid, O.P., spoke on “The Prophetic Nature of Religious Life.” A Distinguished Professor of New Testament Studies and former president of Catholic Theological Union, she reflected on how religious life has evolved.

“Many of us remember when schools were filled with religious sisters; we were the ‘worker bees for the kingdom.’ But that is not what the Church needs right now,” she said.

She pointed to hope in younger generations, describing them as focused on connectedness, intercultural ministry and collaboration with lay partners.

“They see themselves not as a large labor force but as critical yeast for the Church,” she said.

The April gathering was intended as a starting point for continued dialogue. The next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 23, 2026.