Pastors: Renewals
Fr. Mike Petrie: St. Boniface Parish, Germantown
Fr. Oriol Regales: St. Andrew Parish, Delavan, and St. Patrick Parish, Elkhorn
Fr. Dennis Saran: St. Dominic Parish, Brookfield
Pastors
Fr. Will Arnold: St. Joseph Parish, Waupun; Annunciation Parish, Fox Lake; St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Beaver Dam; St. Columbkille Parish, Elba; Holy Family Parish, Reeseville; and St. John Parish, Clyman (Dodge West)
Fr. Yamid Blanco: St. Joan of Arc Parish, Nashotah, and St. Catherine Parish, Mapleton
Fr. Javier Bustos: Blessed Sacrament Parish, Milwaukee, and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Milwaukee
Fr. Juan Camacho: St. John Nepomucene Parish, Racine; St. Joseph Parish, Racine; St. Patrick Parish, Racine; Sacred Heart Parish, Racine; St. Richard Parish, Racine; St. Edward Parish, Racine; St. Lucy Parish, Racine; and St. Sebastian Parish, Sturtevant (Racine Southeast)
Fr. Nathaniel Miniatt: Sons of Zebedee: St. James and St. John Parishes, Byron and Oakfield; St. Mary Parish, Lomira; St. Mary Parish, Mayville; St. Andrew Parish, LeRoy; St. Theresa Parish, Theresa; and Sacred Heart Parish, Horicon (Dodge East)
Fr. Michael Simone, S.J.: Gesu Parish, Milwaukee
Fr. Britto Suresh: St. Killian Parish, Hartford; St. John Parish, Rubicon; and St. Matthew Parish, Neosho (Dodge Southeast and Washington)
Fr. Steve Varghese: St. Clare Parish, Wind Lake, and St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Waterford
Fr. Thomas Vathappallil, M.C.B.S.: St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Racine; St. Louis Parish, Caledonia; St. Mary Parish, Racine; and St. Rita Parish, Racine (Racine Northwest)
Parochial Administrators
Fr. Nick Baumgardner: St. Clement Parish, Sheboygan; St. Dominic Parish, Sheboygan; and Holy Name Parish, Sheboygan (Sheboygan North)
Fr. Stephen Buting: St. Stephen Parish, Oak Creek
Fr. Michael Lawinger: Blessed Trinity Parish, Sheboygan Falls, and St. John Evangelist Parish, Kohler
Fr. John LoCoco: St. John Vianney Parish, Brookfield
Fr. Justin Lopina: St. Joseph Parish, Wauwatosa
Fr. Aaron Pierre, S.J.: St. Patrick Parish, Milwaukee, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Milwaukee
Fr. Fabian Rodas, F.M.M.: St. Anthony Parish, Milwaukee, and St. Hyacinth Parish, Milwaukee
Fr. Jonathon Schmeckel: St. Monica Parish, Whitefish Bay, and St. Eugene Parish, Fox Point
Fr. Tim Schumaker: St. Joseph Parish, Grafton
Fr. Mike Wolfe: All Saints Parish, Milwaukee; St. Martin de Porres Parish, Milwaukee; St. Michael Parish, Milwaukee; and St. Rose Parish, Milwaukee (Milwaukee Central City)
Fr. Chuck Wrobel: St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Ripon
Parochial Vicars (Associate Pastors)
Fr. Johny Amaladasan, S.A.C.: St. Bernard Parish, Wauwatosa, and Christ King Parish, Wauwatosa
Fr. Mark Brandl: Sons of Zebedee: St. James and St. John Parishes, Byron and Oakfield; St. Mary Parish, Lomira; St. Mary Parish, Mayville; St. Andrew Parish, LeRoy; St. Theresa Parish, Theresa; and Sacred Heart Parish, Horicon (Dodge East)
Fr. Jaime Charuc, F.M.M.: St. Anthony Parish, Milwaukee, and St. Hyacinth Parish, Milwaukee
Fr. Ed Kornath: Sons of Zebedee: St. James and St. John Parishes, Byron and Oakfield; St. Mary Parish, Lomira; St. Mary Parish, Mayville; St. Andrew Parish, LeRoy; St. Theresa Parish, Theresa; and Sacred Heart Parish, Horicon (Dodge East)
Fr. Brian Mason: St. John’s Cathedral Parish, Milwaukee; St. Mary Parish, Milwaukee; Three Holy Women Parish, Milwaukee; St.s Peter and Paul Parish, Milwaukee; and Our Lady of Divine Providence Parish, Milwaukee (Family of Five, Milwaukee)
Fr. Thomas Naidu: St. Joseph Parish, Waupun; Annunciation Parish, Fox Lake; St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Beaver Dam; St. Columbkille Parish, Elba; Holy Family Parish, Reeseville; and St. John Parish, Clyman (Dodge West)
Fr. Jose Mario Nieto: St. John Nepomucene Parish, Racine; St. Joseph Parish, Racine; St. Patrick Parish, Racine; Sacred Heart Parish, Racine; St. Richard Parish, Racine; St. Edward Parish, Racine; St. Lucy Parish, Racine; and St. Sebastian Parish, Sturtevant (Racine Southeast)
Fr. Michael Petersen: St. John Nepomucene Parish, Racine; St. Joseph Parish, Racine; St. Patrick Parish, Racine; Sacred Heart Parish, Racine; St. Richard Parish, Racine; St. Edward Parish, Racine; and St. Lucy Parish, Racine; and St. Sebastian Parish, Sturtevant (Racine Southeast)
Fr. Rafael Rodriguez: La Sagrada Familia Parish, Dominican Republic
Fr. Norberto Sandoval: Blessed Sacrament Parish, Milwaukee, and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Milwaukee
Fr. Francis Vu Tran, S.C.J.: St. Martin of Tours Parish, Franklin
Fr. Marco Valentini: St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Racine; St. Louis Parish, Caledonia; St. Mary Parish, Racine; and St. Rita Parish, Racine (Racine Northwest)
Fr. Carlos Zapata: St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lake Geneva
Fr. Gabriel Zavala, S.X.: St. John Paul II Parish, Milwaukee
Newly Ordained Parochial Vicars (Associate Pastors)
Fr. Dennis Beltre: St. Clement Parish, Sheboygan; St. Dominic Parish, Sheboygan; Holy Name Parish, Sheboygan (Sheboygan North)
Fr. Nicholas Dhein: St. Joseph Parish, Waupun; Annunciation Parish, Fox Lake; St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Beaver Dam; St. Columbkille Parish, Elba; Holy Family Parish, Reeseville; and St. John Parish, Clyman (Dodge West)
Fr. Kevin Durand: Holy Family Parish, Fond du Lac
Fr. Zachary Galante: St. John Vianney Parish, Brookfield (summer only)
Fr. Denny Jacob: St. James Parish, Mukwonago; St. Theresa Parish, Eagle; and St. Peter Parish, East Troy (Southern Moraine Parishes)
Fr. Dominic Lazzaroni: St. Joseph Parish, Waukesha; St. John Neumann Parish, Waukesha; St. William Parish, Waukesha; and St. Mary Parish, Waukesha (Catholic Community of Waukesha)
Fr. Charles Luke: St. Robert Parish, Shorewood, and Holy Family Parish, Whitefish Bay
Fr. Craig Richter: St. John Nepomucene Parish, Racine; St. Joseph Parish, Racine; St. Patrick Parish, Racine; Sacred Heart Parish, Racine; St. Richard Parish, Racine; St. Edward Parish, Racine; St. Lucy Parish, Racine; and St. Sebastian Parish, Sturtevant (Racine Southeast)
Fr. David Sweeney: St. Dominic Parish, Brookfield
Special Ministries
Fr. Angel Anaya: Faculty, Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology
Fr. Andrew Infanger: Chaplain, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Fr. John LoCoco: Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center, Canonical Support
Fr. Michael Malucha: Vocations Director, Archdiocese of Milwaukee
Fr. Brian Mason: Spiritual and Behavioral Health Minister
Fr. Glenn Powers: Faculty, Saint Francis de Sales Seminary (full time)
Fr. Nathaniel Romano, S.J.: St. Matthias Parish, Milwaukee (summer only)
Retirements
Fr. Steven Avella
Fr. Robert Kacalo
Fr. Dennis Lewis
Fr. John Radetski
Fr. Mike Strachota
Please note: some additional placements are still pending