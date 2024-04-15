Pastors: Renewals

Fr. Mike Petrie: St. Boniface Parish, Germantown

Fr. Oriol Regales: St. Andrew Parish, Delavan, and St. Patrick Parish, Elkhorn

Fr. Dennis Saran: St. Dominic Parish, Brookfield

Pastors

Fr. Will Arnold: St. Joseph Parish, Waupun; Annunciation Parish, Fox Lake; St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Beaver Dam; St. Columbkille Parish, Elba; Holy Family Parish, Reeseville; and St. John Parish, Clyman (Dodge West)

Fr. Yamid Blanco: St. Joan of Arc Parish, Nashotah, and St. Catherine Parish, Mapleton

Fr. Javier Bustos: Blessed Sacrament Parish, Milwaukee, and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Milwaukee

Fr. Juan Camacho: St. John Nepomucene Parish, Racine; St. Joseph Parish, Racine; St. Patrick Parish, Racine; Sacred Heart Parish, Racine; St. Richard Parish, Racine; St. Edward Parish, Racine; St. Lucy Parish, Racine; and St. Sebastian Parish, Sturtevant (Racine Southeast)

Fr. Nathaniel Miniatt: Sons of Zebedee: St. James and St. John Parishes, Byron and Oakfield; St. Mary Parish, Lomira; St. Mary Parish, Mayville; St. Andrew Parish, LeRoy; St. Theresa Parish, Theresa; and Sacred Heart Parish, Horicon (Dodge East)

Fr. Michael Simone, S.J.: Gesu Parish, Milwaukee

Fr. Britto Suresh: St. Killian Parish, Hartford; St. John Parish, Rubicon; and St. Matthew Parish, Neosho (Dodge Southeast and Washington)

Fr. Steve Varghese: St. Clare Parish, Wind Lake, and St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Waterford

Fr. Thomas Vathappallil, M.C.B.S.: St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Racine; St. Louis Parish, Caledonia; St. Mary Parish, Racine; and St. Rita Parish, Racine (Racine Northwest)

Parochial Administrators

Fr. Nick Baumgardner: St. Clement Parish, Sheboygan; St. Dominic Parish, Sheboygan; and Holy Name Parish, Sheboygan (Sheboygan North)

Fr. Stephen Buting: St. Stephen Parish, Oak Creek

Fr. Michael Lawinger: Blessed Trinity Parish, Sheboygan Falls, and St. John Evangelist Parish, Kohler

Fr. John LoCoco: St. John Vianney Parish, Brookfield

Fr. Justin Lopina: St. Joseph Parish, Wauwatosa

Fr. Aaron Pierre, S.J.: St. Patrick Parish, Milwaukee, and Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, Milwaukee

Fr. Fabian Rodas, F.M.M.: St. Anthony Parish, Milwaukee, and St. Hyacinth Parish, Milwaukee

Fr. Jonathon Schmeckel: St. Monica Parish, Whitefish Bay, and St. Eugene Parish, Fox Point

Fr. Tim Schumaker: St. Joseph Parish, Grafton

Fr. Mike Wolfe: All Saints Parish, Milwaukee; St. Martin de Porres Parish, Milwaukee; St. Michael Parish, Milwaukee; and St. Rose Parish, Milwaukee (Milwaukee Central City)

Fr. Chuck Wrobel: St. Catherine of Siena Parish, Ripon

Parochial Vicars (Associate Pastors)

Fr. Johny Amaladasan, S.A.C.: St. Bernard Parish, Wauwatosa, and Christ King Parish, Wauwatosa

Fr. Mark Brandl: Sons of Zebedee: St. James and St. John Parishes, Byron and Oakfield; St. Mary Parish, Lomira; St. Mary Parish, Mayville; St. Andrew Parish, LeRoy; St. Theresa Parish, Theresa; and Sacred Heart Parish, Horicon (Dodge East)

Fr. Jaime Charuc, F.M.M.: St. Anthony Parish, Milwaukee, and St. Hyacinth Parish, Milwaukee

Fr. Ed Kornath: Sons of Zebedee: St. James and St. John Parishes, Byron and Oakfield; St. Mary Parish, Lomira; St. Mary Parish, Mayville; St. Andrew Parish, LeRoy; St. Theresa Parish, Theresa; and Sacred Heart Parish, Horicon (Dodge East)

Fr. Brian Mason: St. John’s Cathedral Parish, Milwaukee; St. Mary Parish, Milwaukee; Three Holy Women Parish, Milwaukee; St.s Peter and Paul Parish, Milwaukee; and Our Lady of Divine Providence Parish, Milwaukee (Family of Five, Milwaukee)

Fr. Thomas Naidu: St. Joseph Parish, Waupun; Annunciation Parish, Fox Lake; St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Beaver Dam; St. Columbkille Parish, Elba; Holy Family Parish, Reeseville; and St. John Parish, Clyman (Dodge West)

Fr. Jose Mario Nieto: St. John Nepomucene Parish, Racine; St. Joseph Parish, Racine; St. Patrick Parish, Racine; Sacred Heart Parish, Racine; St. Richard Parish, Racine; St. Edward Parish, Racine; St. Lucy Parish, Racine; and St. Sebastian Parish, Sturtevant (Racine Southeast)

Fr. Michael Petersen: St. John Nepomucene Parish, Racine; St. Joseph Parish, Racine; St. Patrick Parish, Racine; Sacred Heart Parish, Racine; St. Richard Parish, Racine; St. Edward Parish, Racine; and St. Lucy Parish, Racine; and St. Sebastian Parish, Sturtevant (Racine Southeast)

Fr. Rafael Rodriguez: La Sagrada Familia Parish, Dominican Republic

Fr. Norberto Sandoval: Blessed Sacrament Parish, Milwaukee, and Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Milwaukee

Fr. Francis Vu Tran, S.C.J.: St. Martin of Tours Parish, Franklin

Fr. Marco Valentini: St. Paul the Apostle Parish, Racine; St. Louis Parish, Caledonia; St. Mary Parish, Racine; and St. Rita Parish, Racine (Racine Northwest)

Fr. Carlos Zapata: St. Francis de Sales Parish, Lake Geneva

Fr. Gabriel Zavala, S.X.: St. John Paul II Parish, Milwaukee

Newly Ordained Parochial Vicars (Associate Pastors)

Fr. Dennis Beltre: St. Clement Parish, Sheboygan; St. Dominic Parish, Sheboygan; Holy Name Parish, Sheboygan (Sheboygan North)

Fr. Nicholas Dhein: St. Joseph Parish, Waupun; Annunciation Parish, Fox Lake; St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Beaver Dam; St. Columbkille Parish, Elba; Holy Family Parish, Reeseville; and St. John Parish, Clyman (Dodge West)

Fr. Kevin Durand: Holy Family Parish, Fond du Lac

Fr. Zachary Galante: St. John Vianney Parish, Brookfield (summer only)

Fr. Denny Jacob: St. James Parish, Mukwonago; St. Theresa Parish, Eagle; and St. Peter Parish, East Troy (Southern Moraine Parishes)

Fr. Dominic Lazzaroni: St. Joseph Parish, Waukesha; St. John Neumann Parish, Waukesha; St. William Parish, Waukesha; and St. Mary Parish, Waukesha (Catholic Community of Waukesha)

Fr. Charles Luke: St. Robert Parish, Shorewood, and Holy Family Parish, Whitefish Bay

Fr. Craig Richter: St. John Nepomucene Parish, Racine; St. Joseph Parish, Racine; St. Patrick Parish, Racine; Sacred Heart Parish, Racine; St. Richard Parish, Racine; St. Edward Parish, Racine; St. Lucy Parish, Racine; and St. Sebastian Parish, Sturtevant (Racine Southeast)

Fr. David Sweeney: St. Dominic Parish, Brookfield

Special Ministries

Fr. Angel Anaya: Faculty, Sacred Heart Seminary and School of Theology

Fr. Andrew Infanger: Chaplain, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Fr. John LoCoco: Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center, Canonical Support

Fr. Michael Malucha: Vocations Director, Archdiocese of Milwaukee

Fr. Brian Mason: Spiritual and Behavioral Health Minister

Fr. Glenn Powers: Faculty, Saint Francis de Sales Seminary (full time)

Fr. Nathaniel Romano, S.J.: St. Matthias Parish, Milwaukee (summer only)

Retirements

Fr. Steven Avella

Fr. Robert Kacalo

Fr. Dennis Lewis

Fr. John Radetski

Fr. Mike Strachota

Please note: some additional placements are still pending