Organizers recently estimated that around 50,000 people will converge on the Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis from July 17-21 for the 10th National Eucharistic Congress, an experience that promises “profound personal renewal” and an opportunity for attendees to “be set ablaze to share Christ’s love with (the) community.”

About 250 of those attendees will be traveling with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, which is chartering several buses to bring a contingent of pilgrims to the congress. Those pilgrims vary in age, background and place of origin, but they’re all united in one thing: a desire to know Christ more deeply through a greater understanding of the Eucharist.

“I believe the Eucharist is the key to salvation, and I long for a deeper understanding of it,” said Cindy Morton, a parishioner of Christ King in Wauwatosa who signed up for the congress as soon as she heard about it.

“A lot of Catholics are seeking answers to questions concerning the most basic tenets of the Church,” agreed her husband, Tim, who will also attend. “I hope this pilgrimage will provide me with a deeper understanding of my faith, and the ability to share that understanding with others.”

Like many others, the Mortons expressed dismay at the findings of a 2019 Pew Research study

which revealed that only 31 percent of Catholics in the United States attest to the belief that during Catholic Mass the bread and wine actually become the Body and Blood of Jesus.

It’s that Real Presence that brought Mary Higgins back to the practice of her Catholic faith 20 years ago — she simply couldn’t find it in any of the other places she looked.

“I do have a relationship (with Christ in the Eucharist) and I know in my heart of hearts, my soul of souls, that that is the Real Presence. I didn’t realize that everywhere else; it’s just a symbol,” she said.

Higgins, who is the administrator of the Schoenstatt Retreat Center in Waukesha, said she envisions the congress as being “like Catholic Disneyland.”

“I’ll get to see people that are all in the same boat as me. I’m just so excited about it. I know it sounds silly, but to me, this is like, I’m going to Catholic Disneyland,” she said.

The congress, and the four routes of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage preceding it, are “a movement of the faithful,” she said. “All of these Catholics coming to be with the Blessed Sacrament will say something to everyone in the nation.”

“I felt the calling to go (to the congress) and be part of this, because it’s been a very long time since we had a national congress like this,” said Timothy Bailey, a parishioner at Lumen Christi in Mequon. “It seems like this will be the only one that’s in my lifetime, and I want to experience it with (tens of thousands) of other people.”

The last National Eucharistic Congress took place in 1941.

Bailey said he is particularly excited to hear Bishop Robert Barron, who will be speaking at the congress’ Saturday Revival Session. Bishop Barron’s 10-part “Catholicism” series was instrumental in compelling Bailey to delve further into his study of the Catholic faith — an initiative that culminated in O’Brien receiving his master’s degree in Christian doctrine from Marquette University.

“It feels like (it will be) quite the experience, to be amongst all those people who are — from a number of archbishops down through preteens, lay people like myself — there with one purpose, and you’re just being excited about it,” said Bailey.

Wes Niemcek, a parishioner of St. Leonard in Muskego, said he was interested by the “uniqueness” of the congress.

“I was intrigued about an event like this being held in the United States, based on our travels to several holy sites in other countries,” he said. “It’s so rare of an event — it’s a pilgrimage, not a vacation, unlike the holy sites we had visited earlier (Fatima in Portugal and the Divine Mercy Sanctuary in Krakow).”

Niemcek is one of the dozens of attendees who will represent St. Leonard Parish — which actually has so many parishioners registered for the congress that the archdiocese has allotted them their own bus for the drive to Indianapolis. Another St. Leonard-based pilgrim is Mary Kate Missiaen, who will attend alongside her parents Katie and Jerome.

“I’m discerning right now what I’m supposed to do with the rest of my life, and I have it in my head that I’ll know for sure whether I’m supposed to enter the vocational life or not at the congress,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t know why I have that idea, but it’s there. I’m going to seek Jesus out and see what he has to tell me.”

Also coming from St. Leonard Parish will be Jeanie and Paul Lewandowski. Both cradle Catholics who raised two sons in the Church, the Lewandowskis said they found an opportunity to reinvigorate their faith as they grew older.

“When you’re young, you really don’t appreciate it as much as you do as you get a little older and wiser,” said Paul Lewandowski. “And we’re fortunate now to be retired and we have more time to really study our faith.”

One area of growth, said the Lewandowskis, has been in their understanding of the Bible and the connections between the New and Old Testaments — in particular, the foretelling of Christ as the Paschal Lamb.

“The essence of our faith is receiving Jesus. He wants to be one with us. And as soon as I heard about (the congress), I wanted to participate because I think it’s so important that we emphasize this key essence of our faith,” said Paul Lewandowski.

“I wanted to join something that’s bigger than myself or even bigger than my parish,” said Jeanie Lewandowski. “I go to the Women of Christ Conference each year, and it’s so cool to sit in that auditorium with so many people of faith. We see people leaving the Church — family and friends — but then when you get around with a big group of (fellow faithful Catholics), it’s encouraging.”

Lewandowski said she tries to emphasize the Real Presence to family and friends who have left the Church, and part of why she wants to attend the congress is so she can more effectively evangelize to them.

“I want to have the words to be a stronger witness to that presence,” she said.

The contingent from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee also includes attendees from other nearby dioceses, including Madison and Rockford. Dennis and Pauline L’Heureux attend Holy Family parish in Rockford, Illinois, and said they feel this congress has “the potential to be a historic event that will serve to illuminate the truth about the Eucharist in our country.”

The L’Heureuxs have had the opportunity to participate in several pilgrimages, including to Lourdes, Fatima and Rome, and described them as “electrifying” experiences that were enhanced by the presence of thousands of other faithful Catholics.

They expect the 10th National Eucharistic Congress to be no different, said Dennis.

“We look forward to witnessing with others and returning with a fresh outlook on our evangelization efforts.”