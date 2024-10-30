Sr. Mary Kemen, O.S.F., sits and chats with seminarian Alex Becker during a a picnic in September. The seminarians from Saint Francis de Sales Seminary and the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi celebrated the link between the two groups. (Submitted photo)

MARIAN DOYLE

SPECIAL TO THE CATHOLIC HERALD

On a warm Sunday afternoon in September, 83 seminarians and staff from Saint Francis de Sales Seminary walked down their long main drive on the way to visit their neighbors, the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi. It was an unforgettable sight as they made their way over to the grounds of St. Francis Convent, located next to the seminary on South Lake Drive. The men were invited for a special picnic planned for them as part of the sisters’ celebration of their 175th anniversary year.

Throughout the past year, the sisters have been marking their milestone anniversary with gatherings for various groups with whom they share special connections. The sisters’ link to the seminary is the oldest connection of all, literally going back to their founding in Saint Francis in 1849, on ground shared with the bishop and seminary at the beginning of their storied history.

The picnic Sept. 15 was a celebration of that relationship. As part of the afternoon’s activities, Sr. Celia Struck, congregation archivist, made a presentation to the men about the early history of the sisters, particularly how they met the growing needs of the bishop and seminary.

Since the early 1850s, members of the congregation have served the seminary in various ways. One of the earliest accounts of their labor describes the firing of bricks in the kilns on their land. The bricks were used to build the seminary’s Henni Hall and the house that serves today as Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki’s residence. Sisters worked various domestic jobs for the priests and seminarians, and in later years, were appointed to positions on the seminary faculty. The last member of the congregation to work on the staff was Sr. Lourdette Van Driel, who retired from her clerical role in 2010. To this day, there is a Sister of St. Francis of Assisi serving on the seminary’s board of trustees.

Sr. Joanne Schatzlein, director of the congregation, told the seminarians, “Our story is intimately connected with your story. In many ways, we literally built Henni Hall and Archbishop Listecki’s home, all the while trying to live a religious way of life. The seminary had great expectations of our early members.”

Fr. Luke Strand, Rector of the seminary, attended the picnic and said, “It was a joy for our community to join the wonderful Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi in celebration of their 175th anniversary. The Sisters have made a significant impact on the life of Saint Francis de Sales Seminary over the past 175 years. We would not be where we are today without them. We are so grateful.”

Over the 175 years since their founding, the sisters have served in parishes, became pioneers in the field of special education, founded St. Mary’s Academy High School and Cardinal Stritch University, taught grade school and high school in several states, and provided care and support to the underserved. Today, they continue to sponsor seven thriving ministries in Wisconsin, Illinois, Massachusetts and Maryland. Their motherhouse is still located in Saint Francis.

Table talk during the picnic was focused on sharing stories, and the men learned a lot.

Seminarian Alex Becker, in his third year of theology, learned things he didn’t know about the congregation’s history.

He said Sr. Celia’s presentation “had historic events I had never heard, and the history was dramatic and fascinating. After the presentation, we had lunch outside on the deck. I really enjoyed the company, to be honest; it was like I was in my hometown of Port Washington having lunch on the back patio with my family. The setting was relaxing and peaceful. The sisters were so hospitable and a joy to be with.”

Becker sat at a table with Sr. Mary Kemen, a writer on the congregation’s advancement team.

“She told me about her youth, her faith and her years as a religious sister, teaching children in the countryside and loving it,” Becker said. “It was awesome to hear about the people she has met and the lives she has touched throughout the years. I loved hearing how she still does work for the community; I could tell she loved what she did.”

Sr. Helene Mertes shared how she was touched to learn that the seminarians pray daily for the members of the congregation who are buried in the Cemetery in the Woods on seminary grounds.

Sr. Marcia Lunz said, “I went into the afternoon with no expectations, and I was thrilled. It was an extremely positive experience.” She added that seminarians commented that they look forward to getting together again.

At the conclusion of the gathering, the men stood and sang, “The Saint Francis de Sales Seminary Alma Mater Song.” Their beautiful, strong voices were a testament to the musical training received as part of their formation.

When the men finished, the sisters stood and imparted a special blessing over them.

Marian Doyle is the Director of Communications for the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi.