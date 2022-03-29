Holy Apostles (New Berlin) defeated St. Rita (Racine), 50-45, in the championship game of the Padre Serra boys basketball tournament on Sunday, March 27, at St. Thomas More High School. In the third-place game, St. John Vianney defeated St. Alphonsus, 41-28. (Photos by David Bernacchi)
St. John Vianney defeated St. Alphonsus/St. Matthew, 37-34, in the championship game of the Padre Serra girls basketball tournament on Sunday, March 27, at St. Thomas More High School. In the third-place game, Christ King defeated St. Mary (Menomonee Falls), 30-26. (Photos by David Bernacchi)