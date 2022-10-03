The German folk band Dorf Kapelle will return to Holy Family Church this year to perform at Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 8. The event begins at 4 p.m. with Mass, followed by the festival at 5 p.m. (Submitted photo)

Holy Family Catholic Community will once again host Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Holy Family first held the event last year to much success. People packed Holy Family Church and its Prayer Garden to enjoy the event inspired by the annual German festival, eating bratwursts and German potato salad, and listening to music from the renown German folk band Dorf Kapelle.

When people come to Holy Family Church, 271 Fourth Street Way, Fond du Lac, they can expect to see many of the hallmarks of last year’s celebration, with a couple of new additions. The event will begin at 4 p.m. in the church with a special Mass featuring readings and songs in German as well as English.

As Mass ends, people will take to the Prayer Garden on the east end of the church, where the festivities will continue. On the menu again for attendees to purchase this year is traditional German fare, along with tacos prepared by Holy Family’s Hispanic community, desserts and more. In addition to water and soda, the event will have a variety of beers available for purchase, including an Oktoberfest brew.

In the children’s area, there will be many free activities for kids to enjoy, including a petting zoo from Cristo Rey Ranch, a bounce obstacle course and balloon animals. There will also be free yard games and face painting, as well opportunities to win prizes in the basket raffle and 50/50 raffle. There will also be a selfie station where you can take a photo with the Oktoberfest mascot, Fredrich the Oktoberfest Squirrel.

Dorf Kapelle will return in their authentic attire to perform folk music from Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany and Switzerland, including waltzes, polkas and marches, as well as takes from “the Great American Songbook,” according to its website.

“Last year, it was such a joy to see our parish community come together to put on Oktoberfest for the whole community,” said Holy Family Pastor Fr. Ryan Pruess. “Between great food, great music and great people, there is something for everyone, and we look forward to welcoming our community back.”

Admission is free, and food and raffle tickets will be available for purchase. Parking will be available in the church’s west lot, with disabled parking available on the north side as well. In the event of inclement weather, Oktoberfest will be moved into the Holy Family Parish Hall.