Following more than 35 years in law firm and technology company leadership, Paul Eberle will become the new president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee July 1.

Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob appointed Paul Eberle to this new position following the unanimous recommendation by the Catholic Charities of Milwaukee Board of Trustees.

“Following a long and distinguished professional career, Paul has chosen to dedicate this next chapter to serving those within our community most challenged by poverty,” Archbishop Grob said.

“Throughout our conversations, Paul impressed me with his deep compassion and thoughtful concern for those most marginalized among us. Supported by the unanimous endorsement of our Board of Trustees, I am confident that Paul’s leadership will be a tremendous asset to the growing impact of Catholic Charities throughout Milwaukee.”

Eberle retired from the Husch Blackwell law firm in 2024 after serving as chief executive for both it and predecessor firm Whyte Hirschboeck Dudek.

During his tenure, Husch Blackwell experienced record years of profitable growth and expansion into new markets and service categories, all while developing a culture known for its focus on staff development, wellness and client service.

Eberle holds the unique distinction of being one of the first nonlawyers to be tapped for the position of CEO of a major law firm.

“Paul is an exemplary leader with a demonstrated commitment to service and compassion for those most in need,” said Dr. Kathleen Cepelka, chair of the Catholic Charities Board of Trustees.

“Under his leadership, the outreach and services of Catholic Charities will undoubtedly grow, grounded — as always — in its mission of love for God and neighbor,” she said.

Born in Wauwatosa, Eberle is a graduate of Marquette University High School and received his bachelor’s degree from the College of the Holy Cross in Worchester, Massachusetts.

A longtime supporter of various education and social service organizations, Eberle was the founding board chair of Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, and served on the boards of Guest House, Jesuit Retreat House, United Performing Arts Fund and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce. He was a member of the Greater Milwaukee Committee. Eberle and his wife, Paula, are parents to 10 children and have seven grandchildren.

“I am both energized and humbled by the incredible opportunity to serve alongside the devoted team at Catholic Charities,” Eberle said. “Throughout my professional career, I have learned that the ability to listen is the most important skill of any leader. That is precisely what I plan to do — listen to my colleagues, listen to those we serve, and listen to the Word of God — as we work to help those who need us most.”

For 105 years, Catholic Charities has responded to the call to serve the needs of people affected by poverty and to provide professional services with dignity and respect. Last year, the agency reported more than 50,000 people positively impacted by the work of Catholic Charities, with 97 percent of those served living at or below poverty level. Operating throughout 10 counties in southeastern Wisconsin, Catholic Charities is bolstered by the support of hundreds of volunteers as well 70 professionals who have dedicated their careers in service of others.