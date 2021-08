Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki ordained Fr. Pier Giorgio Pacelli, O.C.D. to the priesthood in the Basilica of Mary Help of Christians at Holy Hill on July 18. Fr. Pacelli, a Discalced Carmelite friar in vows since May 2016 and a master’s candidate in translation studies at UW-Milwaukee, serves as managing editor for his province’s publication ministry, ICS Publications. He is assigned to Holy Hill and will also assist at St. Mary of the Hill and St. Florian parishes. (Submitted photo)