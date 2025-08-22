Messmer High School students work in a science class in 1985 — the year of its 60th anniversary. The school, located on Milwaukee’s North Side, celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. (Photo courtesy of Messmer High School)

An 18-month celebration begins Thursday, Sept. 18, for Messmer High School’s 100 years of helping build young people into ethical, faith-filled community builders bearing the image of Christ in what they do.

Messmer is inviting students, alumni, the school’s community and the public to a 6 p.m. Mass celebrating the beginning of Messmer’s 100th year with Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

“Our Catholic roots, our charisms from the School Sisters of Notre Dame (who taught there when the school opened in 1926) of faith, hope and love, have permeated us all these years, and there’s no better way to celebrate,” Messmer President Dr. Richard Mannisto said.

He said the Mass will interject the life and background of the students with the school’s gospel choir joining the All Saints Catholic Church and Marquette University gospel choirs.

“This is truly going to be a North Side Milwaukee type of experience where we have a traditional Mass, but it’s going to have its own Messmer flavor and really bring it into focus.”

The Mass will launch a year and a half of celebrations marking the organizing of what was called Diocese High School on Aug. 24, 1926, by Archbishop Sebastian G. Messmer at the site of St. Elizabeth Parish on North Second and West Burleigh streets.

The school was then named for Archbishop Messmer in 1928, and it laid the cornerstone for its current location on North Seventh Street and West Capitol Drive in 1929, with the new building opening in 1930.

“We look in awe that we started at a great school,” said Mannisto, who became school president in April after Dr. Jim Piatt retired.

“To have a school the archdiocese built in the Depression that still stands today, has great bones, with a 900-seat auditorium, a pool, a gym, and three stories of classrooms and a full functioning theater of five stories, I think it’s purely remarkable.”

As the Milwaukee community has changed over the past 100 years, Messmer has both adjusted and innovated the way that it infuses bedrock Catholic values into its education, as one of the first high schools in Milwaukee to integrate and the first School Choice program school.

“What we are seeing is that same integration that parents want, to have values taught to their students. They want to have a rigorous education, and that’s what Messmer has been about for 100 years,” Mannisto said.

“Messmer has changed with the neighborhood. The students and the families that are using Messmer are living on the North Side of Milwaukee, and the draw has continued to be around those charisms that we’re a place where you’re loved.”

“Messmer has always been a school for all,” said Messmer Director of Marketing and Communication Jennifer Flierl. “It started as a school for all, and we still are a school serving all.”

As the school nears its second century, it continues to mold young people who engage in living Christ’s mission in their everyday lives.

“One young graduate spoke at our golf outing. He had just graduated and talked about his experiences here and how Messmer pushed him to be his best, that we had pathways for him. He’s going into dentistry. He would have never envisioned that,” Mannisto said.

“But he also talked about how important the faith component was: ‘I’ve got Jesus to hang on to. I improved my prayer life.’ And to hear that joy, a kid from the poorest zip code in Wisconsin, and he’s enrolled at Marquette University. He broke his leg this summer, but he said, ‘It doesn’t matter. I’m filled with joy.’”

Mannisto also shared the journey of Milwaukee First District Alderperson Andrea Pratt, a 1990 graduate.

“You can just see the values of Messmer emanate when you meet her and work with her,” Mannisto said.

“Here’s one of our own graduates that’s in our city and happens to be our alderperson. It doesn’t get any better than that, right? That the kids of the neighborhood that have come through Messmer are now becoming leaders in our city.”

That’s the legacy, and the mission for a second century, Messmer will celebrate with the Mass it will hold Sept. 18.

“It’s a place that cares about you,” said Mannisto, “that you’re going to get faith formation so that you can go out and be a faithful graduate to impact our city.”

Other events will include a public ceremony March 4, a book detailing the school’s history and a special 100th anniversary gala celebration April 23 at 5 p.m. at the Italian Community Center. Check for more details later at messmerschools.org/messmer100.

Messmer High School 100th Celebration Mass

Where: Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 812 N. Jackson St., Milwaukee

When: 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 18

Bus Option: Round-trip bus transportation will be offered to the Cathedral from three locations throughout the metro area. Riders must register online or call 414-264-5440 by Thursday, Sept. 4, to reserve a spot. Locations and departure times:

— Brown Deer Park & Ride: I-43/Brown Deer Road, Brown Deer — 5:00 p.m. departure time

— Loomis Road Park & Ride: 4000 W. Loomis Road, Greenfield — 5:15 p.m. departure time

— State Fair Park & Ride: 7600 W. Adler St., Milwaukee — 5:30 p.m. departure time