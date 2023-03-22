Men of Christ livestreamed its 17th annual conference from the Schoenstatt Retreat Center in Waukesha on Saturday, March 11. More than 3,200 men participated across seven states. Speakers Kevin O’Brien, Mike Sweeney, Fr. John LoCoco, Fr. John Burns and Bart Schuchts built upon the conference theme, “Living Your Vocation Courageously.” Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki closed the conference with an inspiring message and a special blessing for fathers and sons. All talks were recorded and will be available at menofchrist.net under the RESOURCES tab by March 25. (Submitted photos)