Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki will be the presider for the May Crowning Celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 9 (Mother’s Day), at the Archdiocesan Marian Shrine (off 68th and Bluemound).

Last year, due to COVID restrictions, each household was encouraged to conduct their own private May Crowning in the home. This year, it is back at the Marian Shrine; however, there will not be a street procession. The plan is to return to normal with a full procession next year.

This year’s event will include: Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament; Crowning of Our Lady’s statue by First Communicants; rosary and hymns; and benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.

Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair, wear masks and practice social distancing.

First Communicants are encouraged to wear First Communion attire!

In case of rain, go to St. Vincent Pallotti – West 201 N. 76th St., Milwaukee.

For further information, call Roses for Our Lady President Kevin Ricard at 414-571-9378 or email at rosesforourladymilwaukee@gmail.com. The website is www.rosesforourlady.org.