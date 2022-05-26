The senior class at St. Anthony High School voted for the senior girls they thought most embodied the virtues of the Blessed Virgin Mary, such as humility, obedience to God’s will, faith, prayerfulness, charity and purity. Cecilia Mercado received the most votes from her peers and had the honor to crown the statue of Our Lady as Queen of St. Anthony High School during the all-school Mass on May 6. Mary Celestin, Gabriela Genao and Marlen Alanis received the next highest number of votes from the senior class, and had the honor of presenting roses before the image of the Virgin Mother during the procession. (Submitted photos)