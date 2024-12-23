Marquette graduate Ross Sprovieri and his wife, Susan, have made two gifts in the past two years totaling $4 million for the university’s tennis programs. (Submitted photo)

Marquette University’s men’s and women’s tennis programs received their second major philanthropic gift in just more than a year, furthering their momentum as the university prepares to open its renovated and expanded Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility.

President Kimo Ah Yun announced alumnus Ross Sprovieri and his wife, Susan, have committed $3 million to grow additional endowed tennis scholarships and help fund the facility’s state-of-the-art tennis complex. This gift builds off the Sprovieris’ $1 million gift last fall to establish endowed scholarships for both the men’s and women’s programs.

“Our strategic plan, rooted in our Catholic and Jesuit mission, calls for us to deliver a transformative education, and scholarship is at the heart of our founding mission,” President Ah Yun said. “We are thankful to the Sprovieri family for their generosity, which will impact students and our community far into the future.”

This is the largest gift ever dedicated to the Milwaukee university’s tennis programs. Sprovieri is a 1990 College of Business Administration graduate and former member of the men’s tennis program. In recognition of their two leadership gifts totaling $4 million, the university will dedicate the Sprovieri Tennis Complex within Wellness + Helfaer Recreation in the family’s honor.

“We witnessed the tremendous impact of our gift last fall and the way it elevated Marquette tennis,” Sprovieri said. “Our hope is that this new gift will similarly lift up the student-athletes and all connected to this outstanding Big East tennis program.”

Located on the southwestern end of campus on the corner of 16th and Clybourn streets, the Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility will open its doors Monday, Jan. 13.

Marquette’s tennis programs, like all university athletic programs, play in the Big East Conference and draw student-athletes from across the world. The programs are led by Jud Shaufler, director of tennis, who has been with Marquette for 15 years.

“Ross and Susan and their family believe in the importance of intercollegiate athletics and the role our athletics programs play in helping student-athletes find their purpose and path,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Scholl. “This couldn’t come at a better time as our tennis programs prepare to play in our new facility this January. On behalf of Marquette Athletics and all our student-athletes, coaches and staff, we extend our sincere gratitude to the Sprovieri family.”

The Wellness + Helfaer Recreation facility was fueled by alumni, parents and friends who gave nearly $26 million to help Marquette realize a vision and long-stated priority to improve campus health and wellness. The facility will physically bring together three key student-centric areas: fitness and recreation, medical services and mental health services.

“Thanks to the Sprovieri family investment in endowed scholarships and our new tennis complex, our tennis program has advanced into a new era of leadership support,” said Vice President for University Advancement Tim McMahon. “Ross and Sue’s commitment to Marquette and our tennis program is an inspiring example of alumni support creating a sustainable model for a program that impacts its student-athletes in so many ways.”