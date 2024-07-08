If you can’t make it to the National Eucharistic Congress, there are ways to tune in from home.

Thanks to technological advances since the last such congress 83 years ago, keynote speakers and other aspects of this congress may have a much bigger audience than ever.

EWTN and Relevant Radio will offer streaming and live broadcast coverage of portions of the congress to be held July 17-21 at Lucas Oil Stadium and convention center in Indianapolis. About 50,000 people are expected to attend in person.

Both broadcasters are major congress sponsors and will have live coverage of the major evening events as well as some other daytime sessions and worship. Each also will air some of its own regular shows live from the congress.

See the schedule for EWTN at ewtn.com/eucharist. The website also includes instructions on how to set up the EWTN app for streaming.

See the schedule for Relevant Radio (1640 AM Milwaukee, 99.9 FM Pewaukee and 101.1 FM Milwaukee/West Bend), to view the live broadcast or view video content from previous days at RelevantRadio.com/NEC.

Here are the major events of the congress:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 — 6-9 p.m. (Central Time)

Opening Ceremonies

The congress will open with a major procession when those gathered welcome all four branches — including the Marian Route that passed through the Archdiocese of Milwaukee in June — of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage to their final destination. The procession will culminate when Jesus enters the stadium, carried by Bishop Andrew Cozzens in a very large monstrance created specifically for the congress.

Keynote speakers throughout the opening ceremonies are Bishop Andrew Cozzens of Crookston, Minnesota, Chairman of the board of the National Eucharistic Congress, Inc.; Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the Papal Nuncio to the United States; and Sr. Bethany Madonna, local Superior and Mission Coordinator of the new Phoenix foundation of the Sisters of Life.

THURSDAY, JULY 18 — 6-8:30 p.m. (Central Time)

Revival Session Theme: The Greatest Love Story

Each person is invited into intimate relationship with the person of Jesus Christ and each can respond to this call in the celebration of the Eucharist. The story of each person’s life can be truly understood within the context of salvation history — the greatest love story ever told.

Keynote speakers are Mother Olga of the Sacred Heart, Founder and Servant Mother of the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth in the Archdiocese of Boston, and Fr. Mike Schmitz, who leads youth and young adult ministry in the Diocese of Duluth and is well known as the host of the Ascension podcasts “Bible in a Year” and “Catechism in a Year.”

FRIDAY, JULY 19 — 6-8:30 p.m. (Central Time)

Revival Session Theme: Into Gethsemane

Gethsemane is the garden outside Jerusalem where Jesus experiences his agony and arrest in two Gospels. It also can mean a place of great mental or spiritual suffering.

Keynote speaker Sr. Josephine Garrett, Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, is a nationally certified and licensed counselor, specializing in trauma and the treatment of children and adolescents. She also hosts the “Hope Stories” podcast. Sr. Garrett will deliver a hopeful keynote that acknowledges our brokenness as humans and as a Church, pointing to Jesus as the Divine Physician who longs to meet us in that place of woundedness and make us new. Fr. Boniface Hicks, O.S.B., will lead a profound prayer exercise where those present will present those wounds to our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament, asking him to heal and unite those present. The revival night also will include Eucharistic Adoration, worship music, prayers for healing and a Eucharistic procession throughout the stadium.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

2-4 p.m. (Central Time) — Eucharistic Procession in downtown Indianapolis

6-9 p.m. (Central Time) — Revival Session Theme: This is My Body

There are four keynote speakers for what may be the largest night of the congress. They will point to the early Church as our model for discipleship and encourage each person to take up their mantle more intentionally — living the Gospel by loving God and neighbor with all our hearts, minds, and souls.

Bishop Robert Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, and the Founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries.

of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota, and the Founder of Word on Fire Catholic Ministries. Gloria Purvis , the Inaugural Pastoral Fellow at the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame, and also an author, commentator and the host of “The Gloria Purvis Podcast.”

, the Inaugural Pastoral Fellow at the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame, and also an author, commentator and the host of “The Gloria Purvis Podcast.” Tim Glemkowski, CEO of the National Eucharistic Congress and past Director of Strategy for the Archbishop’s Office in the Archdiocese of Denver.

CEO of the National Eucharistic Congress and past Director of Strategy for the Archbishop’s Office in the Archdiocese of Denver. Actor Jonathan Roumie, who portrays Jesus Christ in the multi-season series about the life of Jesus, “The Chosen,” will share his personal testimony.

The evening will include Eucharistic Adoration with worship music by Matt Maher, one of the most popular and critically acclaimed Catholic music artists in the country.

SUNDAY, JULY 21 — 7:30-11 a.m. (Central Time)

Final Day Theme: To the Ends of the Earth

On this last day of the congress, those present will be commissioned to go out into the world as missionary disciples as we enter the third year of the National Eucharistic Revival: the Year of Mission.

7:30 a.m. – Keynote speakers will be Chris Stefanick, the founder of Real Life Catholic, and Mother Adela Galindo, founder of a bilingual religious family: Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary Religious Sisters, Brothers, and Priests; and Lay Apostles of the Pierced Hearts.

9 a.m. – Closing Liturgy with Papal Delegate Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. While multiple Masses are celebrated daily throughout the congress, the entire congress will be present to adore and receive Jesus in Lucas Oil Stadium for this Mass. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will contribute to the beauty of the celebration.