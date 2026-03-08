Hundreds gathered at Milwaukee’s historic Basilica of St. Josaphat for the opening Mass celebrated by Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob, welcoming the life-sized Madre Peregrina (Pilgrim Mother) statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe on its international tour toward the 500th anniversary of her apparitions. The revered image drew 6,000 pilgrims for prayer, veneration and devotion from Feb. 20-25, before continuing to Fond du Lac (Feb. 27-March 4). Visit guadalupewi.org for details. (Photos by seancsmithphotos.com)