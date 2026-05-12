Bishop James T. Schuerman blesses a depiction of St. Francis of Assisi embracing the crucified Christ during a visit to one of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s designated pilgrimage sites for the Franciscan Jubilee Year, marking the 800th anniversary of the saint’s death. (Photo by Meg Aspinwall)

Most Catholics — and even many people of other faith traditions — are familiar with St. Francis of Assisi, the humble saint associated with peace, care for creation and love for the poor. During what has been designated a Franciscan Jubilee Year, the Church now extends an invitation to not simply remember him but to encounter him deeply and walk closely in his footsteps. In the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, 11 locations have been designated to help foster this encounter.

Proclaimed by Pope Leo XIV, the Jubilee marks the 800th anniversary of the death of St. Francis of Assisi and will be observed from Jan. 10, 2026, through Jan. 10, 2027. It is a special year of grace inviting the faithful to deeper conversion, reconciliation and a renewed commitment to living the Gospel — guided by the witness of St. Francis of Assisi.

“St. Francis has touched so many lives in so many different ways, and the decree beautifully highlights his enduring legacy,” said Archbishop Jeffrey S. Grob. “At its core, it is calling us to be pilgrims, to model the spirit of St. Francis.”

A “Jubilee Year” in the Catholic Church is a sacred time of grace set aside for spiritual renewal and a deeper encounter with God’s mercy. One way this occurs is through pilgrimage.

St. Francis himself was no stranger to pilgrimage, traveling great distances to preach the Gospel and witness to Christ. In that same spirit, the faithful are invited this year to become pilgrims — not necessarily by going far, but by intentionally setting out in faith, seeking God and allowing themselves to be changed along the way.

For Catholics across the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, that invitation to pilgrimage will not require a plane ticket. Instead, 11 sites across the region have been designated as places of prayer, renewal and encounter.

“One of the beautiful aspects of this Jubilee,” Archbishop Grob said, “is that you don’t have to … go thousands of miles away. There’s ample opportunity within these ten counties … to walk with [St. Francis of Assisi] as he continues to walk with us.”

The pilgrimage locations include:

Ss. Francis & Clare of Assisi Shrine at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee

Basilica of St. Josaphat, Milwaukee

St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Milwaukee

St. Joseph Chapel (School Sisters of St. Francis, Layton Boulevard), Milwaukee

Clement Manor Chapel, Greenfield

Our Lady of the Holyland (Holy Cross site), Mount Calvary

San Damiano Chapel (Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi), St. Francis

St. Sebastian Parish, Sturtevant

St. Clare Parish, Wind Lake

St. Charles Parish, Hartland

Catholic Ecology Center, Neosho

At the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Milwaukee, the Jubilee takes on a particularly visible and symbolic presence with a dedicated niche honoring St. Francis and St. Clare of Assisi.

According to Fr. Edward Sanchez, who serves as pastor and rector of the Cathedral, the shrine was created as a sign of gratitude for the many Franciscan communities — School Sisters of St. Francis, Sisters of St. Francis, Capuchins, Conventuals and others — who have served the Archdiocese of Milwaukee over the years.

That legacy of service led Archbishop Grob to designate the Cathedral as an official pilgrimage site.

For Fr. Sanchez, the Jubilee highlights a central theme of Franciscan spirituality: poverty of spirit.

“It is a recognition that all things — creation, relationships, even suffering — are gifts from God, received not through merit but through humility,” he said. “The Jubilee is an invitation not only to learn about St. Francis but to begin seeing the world more as he did.”

Inspired by St. Francis of Assisi’s love for the poor, parishes and ministries across the archdiocese are inviting the faithful to serve those in need, putting into practice what they are discovering about his life.

At the Cathedral, that mission is lived out daily through the Open Door Café, a free lunch program that serves hundreds of people each week. Fr. Sanchez hopes the Jubilee will inspire greater awareness and support for such efforts, and rekindle a spirit of presence with those on the margins.

The Jubilee will also be marked by special liturgies and devotions throughout the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. Among them will be a Mass celebrated by Archbishop Grob for the feast of St. Francis, a Franciscan devotion reflecting on the wounds of Christ as borne by St. Francis of Assisi.

The Jubilee also offers the opportunity to receive a plenary indulgence through confession, Holy Communion, prayer and acts of devotion. Prayer cards will be provided at the pilgrimage sites.

Throughout the Jubilee Year, the Catholic Herald will highlight the pilgrimage sites and the people, ministries and spiritual traditions connected to them.

For more information about Franciscan Jubilee events planned throughout the year, as well as specific information about the plenary indulgence, see the Archdiocese of Milwaukee website at archmil.org/saint-francis-of-assisi-jubilee.