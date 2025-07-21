Fr. Michael Simone, S.J., Pastor of Gesu, Milwaukee, takes a brief opportunity to apply a little gilding to a star in artwork restored as part of a $10 million renovation project at the landmark church. (Submitted photo)

The spiritual side of sacred spaces is obvious – but the physical side needs attention, too.

Two guests share details on ongoing major renovations in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee on a recently released episode of the “Living Our Faith” podcast of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

The episode, “Sustaining Sacred Spaces,” features Fr. Luke Strand, Rector of Saint Francis de Sales Seminary in St. Francis, and Fr. Michael Simone, S.J., pastor of Gesu Parish in Milwaukee.

Frequent podcast host Fr. Brad Krawczyk — who is also director of worship with both the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the seminary — set the stage for the discussion focusing on large-scale renovations taking place at the seminary and Gesu.

“Worship spaces are both spiritual and physical places to have a deep encounter with Christ,” he said.

Designed by Henry C Koch and completed in 1894, Gesu Church, 1145 W Wisconsin Ave., is regarded as one of Milwaukee’s finest examples of French Gothic architecture.

Fr. Simone, installed as pastor last November following time in Boston and Chicago, said he was intimidated the first time he walked into the church.

“There’s a lot of history there and the art is over a century and a half old with nearly 150 years of people praying and loving the space,” he said. “Carrying all that weight is quite a responsibility.”

A $10 million renovation project includes new flooring, new pews, new paint for the ceiling and walls, a new baptismal font and the addition of many accessibility features.

Despite the extensive renovations, Fr. Simone noted that the church building is in excellent condition.

“It was built well, and I am so grateful that it’s been so well maintained in the 130-some years that it’s been around,” he said.

Saint Francis de Sales Seminary has undertaken a $75 million renovation project, which will include an extensive renovation and expansion of its historic campus in St. Francis. With 80 seminarians enrolled this year, the highest number in decades, the 168-year-old institution is undertaking its most significant capital project and campaign in 179 years.

Fr. Strand said the seminary removed the Blessed Sacrament in a Eucharistic Procession to temporary quarters in the Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center on May 12 to begin the renovation.

Just nine days later, chunks of plaster about 5 inches in diameter were falling into the area where the servers sit for Mass in Christ King Chapel.

“It could have killed someone,” he said. “I am grateful we are doing this renovation for safety and to preserve all the historical elements of the chapel, including the 1889 mural of the episcopal ordination of St. Francis de Sales, which will be brought back to life.”

The project will expand facilities, including lecture space, classrooms, kitchen and dining facilities, to accommodate a growing community.

There will be an overhaul to Henni Hall, built in 1856 and last renovated in the 1980s. It will include updates and repairs to the HVAC and electrical systems, as well as addressing security, masonry and window replacement. It will include restoration of Christ King Chapel, the grand staircase, dome and other historic elements.

“We’re so blessed with the involvement of many faithful Catholics here in the archdiocese who have invested in this ‘Zeal for the Lord’s House’ project both with their financial resources, but also with the gift of their time to help this project move forward,” said Fr. Strand. “We hope to move back into Henni Hall in 18 months, so a lot will happen in a short period.”

What: “Living Our Faith” weekly 30-minute podcast of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee

When: Released on Spotify and iTunes

Recent topics: Sustaining Sacred Spaces, Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, Knowing the Poor by Name, Healing in Marriage and Divorce and The Best Books for Summer Reading

Other ways to listen: “Living Our Faith,” episodes can be found at archmil.org/Living-Our-Faith/Current-Radio-Show An episode of “Living Our Faith” is also featured at 8 a.m. most Fridays on Relevant Radio 100.1 FM/1640 AM.