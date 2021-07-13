St. Anthony School Milwaukee has named Lisette Rodriguez-Reed as principal of their Lower Elementary Campus located at 1644 S. Fifth Street, Milwaukee.

Rodriguez-Reed joins St. Anthony School with more than 25 years of experience in education. She started her career in Milwaukee Public Schools as a paraprofessional, then became a licensed teacher, counselor, principal and finally administrator in Central Services. Rodriguez-Reed has spent most of her time in MPS working with students in the Southwest Region of Milwaukee. In August 2019, she joined Divine Savior Holy Angels Catholic High School as the director of student services, equity, and engagement, ensuring that all students had the opportunity to engage in academics, extra-curricular activities and spiritual programming.

Rodriguez-Reed is completing her Ph.D. in language and literacy at Cardinal Stritch University, with English Language Learners as the focus of her studies. She plans to complete her program by May.