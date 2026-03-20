A bunting draped across the fireplace at Life Choices Pregnancy and Family Resources in Burlington, says it all: “Pro Love”.

“We don’t mince words with our clients,” explained Executive Director Renee Meinholz, “but we can be that way because they see love first. You lose them if they see judgment, because that is what they are used to getting.”

Life Choices, located in a former yarn shop, moved to its current location seven years ago. It is a bright, cheerful and welcoming space for women, men and children to spend time. They offer Mighty Moms, Fearless Fatherhood, and Positive Partnership classes that cover prenatal care, nutrition, parenting, budgeting, cooking and more. Free childcare is available during Mighty Moms’ classes. The class for fathers began just three months ago and is already becoming popular.

“I really feel like the fathers are pushed aside and need that support as well,” Meinholz said. “I have a retired pastor leading the class with two other young men. They have families and feel the need to help other men thrive. So far, we have five men showing up each week, and we hope to keep getting more. It also gives me the chance to talk to them so I can let them know that they are important too, and we would like to help take some of the stress off of them.”

The organization has existed in some form or another for 30 years, but Meinholz has helped hundreds of women navigate unplanned pregnancies over the past 11 years. The Burlington resident and member of Journey Church exudes joy and great love for this ministry, which includes pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, mental health and life coaching, adoption resources and the truth about abortion. Clothing, diapers, baby wipes, blankets and more are also available for mothers and their babies.

“There are statistics that say 80 percent of women will keep their baby after seeing him or her on an ultrasound, and that is 100 percent true,” she said. “I have seen more change when a woman sees her baby on an ultrasound for the first time, and they are floored that there is this tiny baby with arms and legs flailing around. There is no clump of cells — this is a tiny baby with a heartbeat.”

Meinholz is the only full-time employee at Life Choices. The staff includes Catholic and other Christian board members and volunteers, including Grace Johnson, who joined the board of directors in 2023, became nurse manager in 2024, and currently serves as the medical director.

A member of Immaculate Conception Parish, Burlington, she has found purpose and hope while working with their clients.

“I found Life Choices when I was in a pretty dark place in my life,” she said. “Serving the clients at Life Choices and working with the staff has deepened my faith. I get the privilege of seeing God’s work in the lives of others firsthand.”

Johnson hosts a “Medical Monday” presentation for the Mighty Moms parenting group. She provides information on various health topics including pediatric and women’s health.

“I generally try to come in at least once per week,” she said, “but there are some weeks that have a number of client appointments. I will see clients who are facing a possible unplanned pregnancy. I perform pregnancy tests, sexually transmitted infection testing and limited ultrasounds. I will answer any health-related questions and try to help women and their partners understand the next steps in their pregnancy journey.”

Johnson has seen pregnant women in tears during the ultrasound and in awe at seeing the movement on the screen.

“I am so grateful to be part of the special moment when they can see their child for the first time,” she said. “Life Choices not only conveys the message of Jesus but also that of hope. After seeing their baby on the ultrasound screen and discussing the next steps, I do believe we influence the decisions made by clients.”

Johnson and Meinholz agree that the most powerful aspect of their ministry is that their support continues even after the mother chooses life. In some ways, it is only the beginning.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of this ministry is watching a young lady whose life has been completely shattered turn around, get her life in order, and bring a friend whose life is shattered and wants to see her life changed,” said Meinholz. “It is amazing to see their lives transformed, to watch kids who started here 11 years ago as babies, now walk in here at 11 years old. I often think that if we had not been here, this child might not be here. This ministry has changed my life 100 percent. I see the Bible come to life now and why we do what we do.”



For more information, visit lifechoiceswi.org/.