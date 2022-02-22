Dodge County

Sacred Heart

4 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)

950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon

March 11 and April 8

More info: sheart.org

Kenosha County

St. Therese

4:30 to 7 p.m.

2020 91st St., Kenosha

March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8

More info: visit https://st-therese-kenosha.org/events

Milwaukee County

St. Augustine of Hippo

Noon to 1 p.m. (lunchtime take-outs)

4 to 7 p.m. (dine-in or take-outs)

2530 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee

March 4, 25, April 15

More info: staugies.org

St. Bernadette

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (curbside pickup)

8200 W. Denver Ave., Milwaukee

March 4, 18, April 1, 15

More info: stbweb.com (preorders preferred, available two weeks ahead)

Blessed Sacrament

4 to 7 p.m.

3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee

March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15

More info: blessedsacramentmke.org/fish-fry

St. Florian

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1215 S. 45th St., West Milwaukee

March 4 and April 1

More info: stflorian.org

Holy Family

4:30 to 7 p.m.

4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay

March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15

More info: 414-332-9220

St. John the Evangelist

4 to 7 p.m.

8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield

March 4, 25, April 15

More info: stjohns-grfd.org

Mother of Perpetual Help

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1227 W. 116 St., West Allis (entrance on South 117th Street)

March 11, 25, April 8

More info: mphwa.org/event-flyers

St. Sebastian

4:30 to 7 p.m.

1740 N. 55th St., Milwaukee

March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15

More info: saintsebastianonline.net/community-life/fish-fry/

St. Stephen

4 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)

1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek

March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15

More info: saintstephenmil.org

Ozaukee County

Divine Savior

4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)

305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia

March 4, 18, April 1

More info: 262-692-2141

Racine County

Immaculate Conception/St. Mary

4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru offered until 6:30 p.m.)

225 W. State Street, Burlington (main entrance of St. Mary School)

March 11, 25, April 8

St. Patrick- ACTS Ministry

11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

5 to 8 p.m.

1111 Douglas Ave. (Cristo Rey Hall), Racine

March 2, 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1 and 15 (curbside available)

More info and to preorder: 262-898-5666

St. Thomas Aquinas

4 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)

305 S. First St., Waterford

March 4, 18, 25, April 1, 8

More info: saintthomaswaterford.org

Washington County

St. Peter

4 to 7 p.m.

200 E. Washington St., Slinger

March 4, April 8

Waukesha County

St. Dominic

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

March 11, April 1

St. James

4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)

830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago

March 4, April 1, April 15

More info: 262-363-7615

St. Joseph

4 to 7 p.m. (take-out only)

S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend

March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8

More info: stjoesbb.com/fish-and-shrimp-fry

St. Jerome

4:30 to 7 p.m.

995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc

March 4, 18, April 1

More info: stjerome.org/social-gatherings/

Queen of Apostles

4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru available; no advance ordering)

N35W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee

March 4, 18, April 1

St. Theresa

4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)

136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle

March 11, April 8

More info: sttheresaeagle.com/fish-fry

Sheboygan County

St. Peter Claver

4:30 to 7 p.m. (take-out only)

1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan

March 4, April 1