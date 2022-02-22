Dodge County
Sacred Heart
4 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)
950 Washington St. (Highway 33), Horicon
March 11 and April 8
More info: sheart.org
Kenosha County
St. Therese
4:30 to 7 p.m.
2020 91st St., Kenosha
March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8
More info: visit https://st-therese-kenosha.org/events
Milwaukee County
St. Augustine of Hippo
Noon to 1 p.m. (lunchtime take-outs)
4 to 7 p.m. (dine-in or take-outs)
2530 S. Howell Ave., Milwaukee
March 4, 25, April 15
More info: staugies.org
St. Bernadette
4:30 to 6:30 p.m. (curbside pickup)
8200 W. Denver Ave., Milwaukee
March 4, 18, April 1, 15
More info: stbweb.com (preorders preferred, available two weeks ahead)
Blessed Sacrament
4 to 7 p.m.
3100 S. 41st St., Milwaukee
March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15
More info: blessedsacramentmke.org/fish-fry
St. Florian
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1215 S. 45th St., West Milwaukee
March 4 and April 1
More info: stflorian.org
Holy Family
4:30 to 7 p.m.
4825 N. Wildwood Ave., Whitefish Bay
March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15
More info: 414-332-9220
St. John the Evangelist
4 to 7 p.m.
8500 W. Cold Spring Road, Greenfield
March 4, 25, April 15
More info: stjohns-grfd.org
Mother of Perpetual Help
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1227 W. 116 St., West Allis (entrance on South 117th Street)
March 11, 25, April 8
More info: mphwa.org/event-flyers
St. Sebastian
4:30 to 7 p.m.
1740 N. 55th St., Milwaukee
March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15
More info: saintsebastianonline.net/community-life/fish-fry/
St. Stephen
4 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)
1441 W. Oakwood Road, Oak Creek
March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8, 15
More info: saintstephenmil.org
Ozaukee County
Divine Savior
4:30 to 7:30 p.m. (drive-thru only)
305 Fredonia Ave., Fredonia
March 4, 18, April 1
More info: 262-692-2141
Racine County
Immaculate Conception/St. Mary
4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru offered until 6:30 p.m.)
225 W. State Street, Burlington (main entrance of St. Mary School)
March 11, 25, April 8
St. Patrick- ACTS Ministry
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
5 to 8 p.m.
1111 Douglas Ave. (Cristo Rey Hall), Racine
March 2, 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1 and 15 (curbside available)
More info and to preorder: 262-898-5666
St. Thomas Aquinas
4 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)
305 S. First St., Waterford
March 4, 18, 25, April 1, 8
More info: saintthomaswaterford.org
Washington County
St. Peter
4 to 7 p.m.
200 E. Washington St., Slinger
March 4, April 8
Waukesha County
St. Dominic
4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
18255 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
March 11, April 1
St. James
4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)
830 E. Veterans Way, Mukwonago
March 4, April 1, April 15
More info: 262-363-7615
St. Joseph
4 to 7 p.m. (take-out only)
S89 W22650 Milwaukee Ave., Big Bend
March 4, 11, 18, 25, April 1, 8
More info: stjoesbb.com/fish-and-shrimp-fry
St. Jerome
4:30 to 7 p.m.
995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc
March 4, 18, April 1
More info: stjerome.org/social-gatherings/
Queen of Apostles
4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru available; no advance ordering)
N35W23360 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee
March 4, 18, April 1
St. Theresa
4:30 to 7 p.m. (drive-thru only)
136 W. Waukesha Road, Eagle
March 11, April 8
More info: sttheresaeagle.com/fish-fry
Sheboygan County
St. Peter Claver
4:30 to 7 p.m. (take-out only)
1439 S. 12th St., Sheboygan
March 4, April 1