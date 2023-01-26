Former Major League Baseball all-star Mike Sweeney was the keynote speaker on Saturday, Jan. 14, as more than 170 men from 62 parishes gathered at St. Leonard Parish for the first of three pre-conference leadership meetings for Men of Christ, which will be held at many satellite locations on Saturday, March 11. Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki opened the meeting and delivered a special commissioning blessing over the men. Men of Christ is anticipating a draw of more than 5,000 men at this year’s conference, a hybrid event at super sites and parishes nationwide. Register your parish to host the conference, or register at a parish near you at MenofChrist.net. (Photos by Jim Michaletz)