The Knights on Broadway of St. Norbert College will continue its tradition in a new way this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual Christmas with the Knights performances will be available virtually at 7 p.m. each day Dec. 11-17. Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at snc.edu/knightsonbroadway or by calling the St. Norbert box office at 920-403-3950 between noon and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. These virtual performances will be the first-ever in the group’s 13-year history.

The title of this year’s performance, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” isn’t just a nod to the classic tune. Director Kent Paulsen chose the title to embody the joy and rejuvenation he hopes everyone will find this Christmas. That narrative is woven throughout the show, which will feature a lively mix of traditional carols and new arrangements.

“Turning our usual live show into something to be watched at home has been a challenge rife with reward,” said Paulsen. “We’ve spent a lot of this semester rehearsing remotely using Zoom and sending practice tracks back and forth. When we first started meeting to rehearse, it was clear that all the extra work was worth it.” Student performers will be masked and will observe strict 6-foot social-distancing guidelines throughout the performances.

Knights on Broadway’s sell-out performances are renowned for upbeat and energetic performances by St. Norbert students from a variety of disciplines. This year’s Knights on Broadway troupe includes Maverick Berner (Greendale), Garret Fritz (Roselle, Illinois), Sarah Gregory (Green Bay), Marki Hietpas (Combined Locks), Emma Hutter (Fond du Lac), Megan Jasen (West Bend), Trent Larson (Greenville), Briah Larson (Green Bay), Anton Maslowski (Madison), Daniel Scaife (Madison), Sam Skiff (Fond du Lac), Emily Tomcek (De Pere) and Annie Yamamoto (Hoffman Estates, Illinois).

Instructions for accessing the performance will be sent in a confirmation email from the St. Norbert College box office after tickets have been purchased. For questions regarding logging in, email tickets@snc.edu .

Paulsen also is the artistic director of the Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College and music director for St. Norbert College Music Theatre – Summer Stage.