Donation: Philip Diehn (left), Bailey LaBelle, Ginna Cross and Ryan Anderson during a check presentation from the Knights of Columbus. (Submitted photo)

Knights of Columbus Council 15659 presented a check for $33,600 to Care Net to purchase an ultrasound machine to support their pro-life mission of saving babies from abortion.

This was made possible by the parishioners of St. Lucy and St. Sebastian parishes, a special anonymous donor and matching funds from the Knights of Columbus Supreme Council. Through the Change for Life Baby Bottle Campaign, the Knights were able to exceed their fundraising goal.

Care Net Executive Co-Director Ginna Cross and Development Specialist Bailey LaBelle spoke to the Knights, briefly discussing Care Net’s current plans and efforts for improved communication. The Care Net Family Resource Center organization is concerned with the current laws and the disregard for life witnessed in recent times, and strives to provide important life-affirming services.

More than 5,000 women and men are considering abortion every day. To save their babies, these moms and dads must be reached with the Gospel of Jesus Christ and empowered to choose life. This commitment of saving babies from abortion and helping people in their spiritual journey will help them draw closer to God and share the things that are close to his heart.

Care Net pregnancy centers provide accurate and helpful information in a compassionate environment, to empower life-affirming choices that change lives by offering free pregnancy tests, free limited obstetrical ultrasounds, counseling on pro-life options, hope, support and assistance for women faced with an unplanned pregnancy.

CareNet has re-opened a center in Racine, the Alliance Women’s Clinic, at 1515 N. Green Bay Road. The ultrasound machine donated by the Knights of Columbus has been moved from Kenosha to Racine.

For more information on Care Net, log on to: www.carenetfamilyresources.org.