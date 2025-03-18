Downtown Kenosha Catholic Fish Fry

Remaining dates and time: 4-7 p.m. March 21, March 28 and April 4.

4-7 p.m. March 21, March 28 and April 4. Place: Downtown Kenosha Catholic Ministry Center cafeteria, 714 49th St., Kenosha

Downtown Kenosha Catholic Ministry Center cafeteria, 714 49th St., Kenosha What’s on the menu? Fried or baked cod, baked potato or french fries, coleslaw, rye bread and homemade dessert, $15. Water, $1. Soda, $1. Coffee is available to the dine-in crowd for free.

Fried or baked cod, baked potato or french fries, coleslaw, rye bread and homemade dessert, $15. Water, $1. Soda, $1. Coffee is available to the dine-in crowd for free. Kids menu? Yes — cod (one piece) or grilled cheese dinners — $7 each.

Yes — cod (one piece) or grilled cheese dinners — $7 each. Dine-in, carryout and drive-through available? Yes, all three.

Yes, all three. Can I preorder? Yes, go to downtownkenoshacatholic.org

Yes, go to downtownkenoshacatholic.org Walk-ins welcome? Yes, dine-in tickets available at the door and carryout can also be ordered in person.

After a five-year hiatus, Downtown Kenosha Catholic — comprised of St. Elizabeth and St. James the Apostle parishes — has brought its fish fry back.

At the first one earlier this month, Fr. Sean Granger, K.H.S., pastor of the parishes, welcomed hundreds of guests outside as they arrived and said he was happy to host the fish fry again.

“The last time we had the fish fry was during COVID, and we had to shut it down and just did some carryouts,” Fr. Granger said. “We are having this for five of the six Fridays during Lent, except Good Friday. I hope we have a good turnout. It is nice to see so many people coming for this.”

Proceeds from the Lenten Fish Fry will go to the building maintenance fund. St. Elizabeth Parish is currently undergoing a roofing project; the funds will help cover its completion.

Volunteers sold carryout and dine-in tickets to the steady stream of diners who filtered through the DTKC Ministry Center building.

Wendy Malkmus and her friend, Lil Willems, were among the first guests to go through the line.

“The fish and the fries are so good,” Malkmus said. “I am trying to figure out why the batter is extra crispy. It is great; I really love it.”

Willems agreed and remarked that everything was quite tasty.

“I love coming here,” she said. “The people are so nice, which is why I try to come to everything they have; it is a wonderful parish.”

Jesse Gomez, Director of Outreach and Events, served as one of the organizers for the fish fry this year. He took a survey to see if the parishes wanted to resume the fish fry and the St. Patrick’s dinner this year.

“Overwhelmingly, more than 80 percent said yes,” he said. “This is only my second year here as director, and I hope we have a good turnout for each of our five Fridays. I ordered food for 500, and I think we will make it. We are getting many carryouts and drive-throughs, and people are coming to dine in. I used previous dinner counts as a place to start.”

The new top-secret fish fry recipe is the creation of Tim Santelli and Spencer Jury.

“The only thing I can say is that the fish is extra crispy because we added panko this year,” Gomez said.

He explained that hosting the Fish Fry and other events is a great way to get the two parishes together and build relationships.

“It makes everything better when we can get together and host an event like this,” he said. “We have a lot of parishioners and nonmembers come. Each time we hold an event like this, we have at least eight to 10 people join our parish because of what we do. Someone who wants to join called me today, which is very exciting.”

Selling soda and water, Carol Brooks and Ian Anderson make time to visit with each customer.

“I love this. I love talking to people,” Brooks said.

“We both love people and have been talking to everyone,” Anderson said. “We love bringing together the two parishes into one.”

With the boost of a couple of soda cases underneath him, 7-year-old Jonah Gomez, son of Jesse, reached the counter and helped Harry Feuerbach serve guests complimentary coffee, cream and sugar.

A longtime member of St. Elizabeth, Feuerbach said he tries to help with whatever he can.

“I have known Fr. Granger for 18 years and consider him a good friend,” he said. “I love helping him — our parish is just the best.”