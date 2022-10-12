The Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s annual Jubilee Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Leonard Parish, W173 S7743 Westwood Drive, Muskego. Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki will celebrate the Mass.

“It’s a beautiful witness of marriages to see so many people entering the church that day — to hear their stories, to see their smiles, to see them bringing their family to celebrate with them,” said Tori Franke, who works in the Archdiocese of Milwaukee’s Office of Evangelization and Catechesis. “It’s a great encouragement as a more recently married person to see the longevity and faithfulness over the course of their lives.”

The Mass is for couples celebrating their 25th (silver) or 50th (golden) anniversaries, and those celebrating anniversaries beyond 50 years. The Mass is a way to bless the union and celebrate their marriage with friends and family, and includes special music, a blessing and a photo opportunity.

“Many times for people who have met that 50-year milestone and continue to come in subsequent years, it’s beautiful to see friends they’ve made at past jubilees as well,” Franke said. “There’s definitely a sense of community and camaraderie, and even fellowship of those praying for each other who have been married such a beautifully long time.”

The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 21, at archmil.regfox.com/jubilee-celebration-english-oct-2022. For more information or to register via phone, call 414-758-2241.

“Marriage is certainly a beautiful and important vocation, and it takes a lot of effort and prayer, as every married couple knows,” said Franke, who was married in January 2020. “We want to honor and celebrate those special milestones.”