More than 550 people turned out to recognize and thank Jeffrey Honoré for his long career as a liturgical choir director, musician and composer at a tribute concert at Holy Apostles, New Berlin. (Photo by Deanna Page Tritz)

It’s definitely a high note when your peers recognize your professional contributions.

For Jeffrey Honoré, that recognition goes far beyond a chorus of praise for his technical skills.

More than 550 people — including 100 present from four choirs to perform in his honor — attended a recent tribute night at Holy Apostles, New Berlin, to honor the longtime area music director, composer and liturgical musician.

As part of the event, Honoré, active in his field for more than 40 years and recently retired from Holy Apostles as director of pastoral music, received the ALMA Award of the Archdiocesan Liturgical Musicians’ Association.

In presenting the award, Dean Daniels, a retired director of the archdiocese’s Office for Worship, explained that Honoré’s compositions do more than fill sanctuaries with sound.

“They transform them,” he said. “Each note he writes carries the spirit of his thoughtful heart and unwavering faith, creating an atmosphere of unity and inspiration. Jeff’s music has a unique power to unite choirs, congregations and communities. It invites us all to sing, reflect and rejoice. As I look to the future, I do not doubt that his music will continue to

enhance the liturgy for many years to come.”

Former ALMA Director Deana Page Tritz said that Honoré is much more than a composer.

“He’s a storyteller, a mentor, a servant-leader and a vessel of compassion,” she said. “Through his music, he has given voice to our deepest prayers, our quietest longings and our most joyful celebrations.”

Honoré’s compositions have been published by many major liturgical music publishers.

ALMA member Brian McLinden said a primary reason he nominated Honoré was his role as director of the Archdiocesan Choir for the past 25 years.

“He is not only a colleague but a friend and my predecessor as director of the choir,’ he said. “Under Jeff’s wonderful direction, the choir grew and prospered, and many of the singers he recruited are still active members. Jeff continues to sing with the group, time permitting, and is still active as a composer.”

A Milwaukee native, Honoré earned his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. With a certification to teach K-12 vocal and instrumental music, he taught high school choral music in Ripon.

In 1984, Honoré and his wife, Debb, began sharing one full-time position at St. Anthony of Padua. He taught K-8 music at the grade school and served as music director for the parish.

“He has served as a choir director in churches of many different denominations and worked as an organist, trombonist and voice teacher. Previous positions include pastoral musician at St. Benedict, Fontana, 13 years as musician for St. Matthias, and director of liturgy and music at Christ the King, Mesa, Arizona, while also serving as the diocesan chorale organist,” McLinden said.

Musicians from the Archdiocesan Choir, Holy Apostles, St. Benedict and his home parish of St. Matthias performed at the award event concert.

Known for handbell choir, organ, church choir and instrumental compositions, Honoré also received an Archdiocese of Milwaukee Vatican II Award in 1999.

Despite his accomplished career, he was surprised when the committee contacted him for the ALMA Award.

“I didn’t know how to respond, except to express gratitude for being considered, and so humbled knowing the past recipients who were some of my mentors in differing ways,” he said. “So many colleagues would be equally deserving and have done so much for their parishes and our archdiocese.”

Music is a ministry for Honoré, and he finds it profoundly moving to pray in song with the assembly. Music leads, assists, supports and encourages him; sometimes, it’s like tasting heaven.

“At moments of great joy or sorrow and crying out to God, sung prayer lifts my heart to God in a way no other experience can replicate,” Honoré said. “It’s a unique and precious gift. Every week, joining in the song of heavenly host, proclaiming ‘Holy, holy, holy, Lord, God of Hosts.’ As I grow older, the image of ‘joining’ them and all that has preceded us is mystical in its vision. It will be glorious, and we get to do that now, every time we share the Eucharistic meal.”

In retirement, Honoré still enjoys composing and arranging sacred music.

“Many times, it is just as the muse presents itself to me, but often through experiences of the liturgy itself through observation of others,” he said. “I am blessed to sing with the Archdiocesan Choir and offer time assisting at our parish, St. Matthias, and various activities that assist my working colleagues.”

Previous recipients of the ALMA Award include Sr. Mary Jane Wagner, S.S.S.F., 2016; Fr. Charles E. Conley, 2014; William Patrick Erickson, 1994; Ann Celeen Dohms, 1992; and Sr. Mary Hueller, S.S.S.F., 1987.

ALMA, the Archdiocesan Liturgical Musicians’ Association of Milwaukee, is a chapter of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians.