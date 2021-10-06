During the Hispanic Ministry Conference, held Saturday, Sept. 25, at Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center, Eva Diaz introduces Andrés Arango, Bishop’s Delegate for Hispanic Ministry and Director of Evangelization for the Diocese of Camden, New Jersey. Currently, he is the Chairman of the National Hispanic Catholic Charismatic Renewal Executive Committee and member of the Latin-American Catholic Charismatic Committee (CONCCLAT). Andrés also serves as a consultant to the Subcommittee on Hispanics Affairs of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB). (Photos by David Bernacchi)