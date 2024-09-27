Divine Savior Holy Angels High School students pitch in to inform prospective students about offerings at the all-girls school on Milwaukee’s northwest side. (Submitted photo)

Application deadlines, school tours, tuition fees, admission interviews — the process of discerning the right Catholic high school, applying for enrollment and sweating out the acceptance letter can be daunting for even the most seasoned parents.

We’ve asked faculty members of Catholic high school admissions departments to share the most frequently asked questions they hear from parents whose students are in this process, along with the best advice they have for those who are going through it.

How am I going to pay for this?

“It is a huge jump, if you’re going from a Catholic grade school tuition or a public school with no tuition — there may be a bit of sticker shock,” acknowledges Ann Duffy, Director of Admissions and Financial Aid for Divine Savior Holy Angels High School.

But she urges parents not to be too spooked by the numbers.

“We offer quite a variety of tuition assistance opportunities — more than 50 percent of our student body receives some form of tuition assistance, be it need-based financial aid or merit-based scholarship or the Milwaukee Choice program,” Duffy said. She encourages families to reach out to the schools they are interested in and to contact their parishes about possible scholarships.

Sally Wozniak, Associate Director of Enrollment at Catholic Memorial High School, echoes Duffy’s words. “We work hard to make CMH financially accessible for families who prioritize Catholic education for their children,” she said, adding that there are “many financial pathways available,” including scholarships and tuition assistance as well as participation in the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program for families who meet income and residential eligibility requirements.

Roughly 30 percent of CMH students receive scholarships and tuition assistance.

How can I prepare my student academically?

“Send them to a Catholic grade school,” said Wozniak, adding that students who attend Catholic grade schools tend to outperform other students on the High School Placement Test, used by most Catholic high schools prior to acceptance.

New this year, CMH is offering a practice HSPT to seventh grade students Saturday, March 8. “This will be a great way for families to see how their student is doing prior to them taking the test in their eighth grade year,” said Wozniak.

How much Catholic formation will my child receive?

Obviously, for Catholic families, the most attractive aspect of a Catholic high school is the fact their child’s education will be based in the Catholic worldview. “What’s really important for us is that students have a component of being able to decide for themselves what they need and what they want, and how to figure that out,” said Duffy. “So, freshman year, we’re having them experience a variety of faith formation opportunities — they’re going to all-school Masses once a month, they’re going on freshman retreats, they’re participating in freshman service day, they might be spending time in campus ministry or helping with PB&J Ministry during lunch. It’s about experiencing those things and asking, ‘OK, what do I like? What is helping me grow in my faith?’ That way they can opt in and be involved.”

Similarly, said Wozniak, CMH students take theology classes every day all four years at the school, as well as attend retreats their freshman, sophomore and senior years. “In addition to daily theology classes and retreats, we also offer additional opportunities for our students to enrich their Catholic faith via adoration, morning Rosary and our Pro-Life Club,” she said.

What is the admissions process like?

A typical admissions process will involve an entrance exam, an essay, teacher recommendations, report cards and standard test scores from the student’s middle school.

Applications for the next school year open the August of the prospective students’ eighth grade year at CMH, explained Wozniak. “We send out decisions just before Winter Break and follow up with Registration Night in early February,” she said.

And it’s important for parents to remember that Catholic education is about looking at a child as a whole person, not just as the sum of their grades, added Duffy.

“We are intentional about looking at students holistically and making sure that we’re getting the whole picture, and that we’re not just looking at one piece of information,” said Duffy. “Ultimately, we want our students to be successful here, but we would never want to put a student in a position where it would be overly challenging or not setting them up for success.”

What about transportation? We don’t live nearby.

Carpooling is the name of the game when it comes to DSHA and Marquette University High School students.

“We have an online buzz book that families have access to where they can look up zip codes and see which families live in their area,” said Duffy. Not only does carpooling save on gas and time, it’s a bonding experience for the students. “It’s fun for girls to meet other girls who might not be in their class. It’s a great way to start and end their day.”

What’s your overall advice for parents who are starting this process?

Duffy encourages four rules: 1) do not rule out a school because of cost; 2) when in doubt, reach out; 3) talk to current students and families; and 4) see the school for yourself at an open house or shadow day.

“We are here to help,” said Duffy of admissions departments. “We know this can be kind of an overwhelming process, especially if parents are looking at multiple schools and especially if this is the first time they’re going through this process. Don’t let a fear of asking the questions get in the way of what is best for your daughter.”

“Attend open houses, sign your student up to shadow and schedule a private tour,” said Wozniak, who recommends starting the process by seventh grade. “The great thing about CMH is that we offer shadow days and private tours all throughout the school year so prospective students and parents really do get to experience a true snapshot of our school’s culture and community.”