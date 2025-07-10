The Milwaukee Catholic Herald won two 2024 Catholic Media Association awards announced at its national conference in late June in Phoenix:

For the second consecutive year, the Catholic Herald won second place for best nonweekly newspaper. This award is based on three consecutive issues submitted.

The issues submitted included June and July issues with coverage of the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage crossing the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and of the National Eucharistic Congress held in Indianapolis.

“This paper felt local, full of energy, faces and ideas and infused with the identity of the community it serves,” the judges said.

A November story on how a visa change could lead to a priest shortage in the United State won a third place for best single-story reporting on the priesthood, religious life or diaconate.

“This is a well-written and informative piece on a topic of growing importance in the American Church,” the judges said. The story was written by staff writer Kathleen McGillis Drayna.