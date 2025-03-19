The Saint Francis De Sales Seminary community gathers in the former coach house for a farewell blessing before it is taken down as part of campus renovations. The building was carefully deconstructed so that the Cream City bricks could be saved for reuse in the expansion project. (Submitted photos)

Work has begun on the grounds of Saint Francis de Sales Seminary as part of a sweeping $65 million renovation that will replace infrastructure as well as expand and restore historic campus buildings.

As a result, its 80 seminarians have been asked to prepare for an 18-month stay in the old living quarters of the former De Sales Preparatory Seminary that are now part of the nearby Mary Mother of the Church Pastoral Center.

The seminary’s $65 million Zeal for the House of the Lord capital campaign to pay for the work kicked off last fall. So far, donors have pledged more than $56 million, but the need is closer to $75 million, said Fr. Luke Strand, Rector.

“The response has been overwhelming,” said Fr. Strand said. “Our generous supporters are investing in the next 75 years of priestly formation, not simply donating to a fundraising campaign.” He noted that Saint Francis de Sales has formed more than 4,200 priests in its 180-year history.

Some work has already begun. An unstable Cream City brick building that has served the seminary as a maintenance shed, laundry and coach house in the past has already been dismantled, with the bricks stored for reuse when Henni Hall is expanded as part of planned work.

Construction on Henni Hall — the campus’s historic flagship building dedicated in 1856 — will begin in early summer. Work will include repairing the dome, replacing the roof and all windows, and tuckpointing the building. Outdated fire protection, electrical, heating and plumbing systems also will be brought up to current codes, and it is that extensive work that led to the plans to move the seminarians.

“We will also be adding residence rooms on the second floor and expanding our dining facilities for our growing number of seminarians,” Fr. Strand said.

Moving into 2026, interior work will be completed in Henni Hall to restore the historical beauty of the building. Christ King Chapel and the five-story grand staircase will be renovated. Kiley Hall, which once held a printing shop, will be renovated to become a formation center with classrooms and a 250-seat lecture hall.

“We are hopeful the work will be completed in mid-2026 and the seminarians will return home that fall,” Fr. Strand said.

“We are excited for the future. This is a unique endeavor that calls for resilience, but Henni Hall is a beloved treasure we are thrilled to restore. The seminarians see this as an adventure they are embarking upon together and are looking forward to the day when they can return to their newly renovated home.”

Alex Becker, who has resided at the seminary since 2020, noted in the spring edition of the seminary’s SALT publication that his class has made four moves around the campus already, with the construction move out being the fifth and final move.

Becker, who grew up at St. John XXIII in Port Washington and anticipates priestly ordination in May 2026, found a faith lesson in this.

“One final move for our class; another way for our Lord to humble us and teach us more and more what it means to follow Him! Though moving is never an easy part of life, our class has taken each of these moves in stride and allowed them to be an adventure and a lesson to rely on Him more than ourselves,” he wrote.

‘Seminary Weekend’ Coming to Parishes March 29-30

Saint Francis de Sales Seminary will take its first-ever capital campaign out to members of the 184 parishes of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee March 29-30.

Pastors have been invited to host a Seminary Weekend at Masses that includes showing the seminary’s seven-minute “Zeal for the Lord’s House” video that demonstrates the needs and vision behind the seminary’s first-ever capital campaign.

“Especially for parishioners who may not be familiar with the seminary, the video explains our mission and illustrates the need for investment,” said Fr. Luke Strand, Rector of the seminary in St. Francis. Seminarians will speak in some parishes and additional information will be available at all parishes.

Pastors — most of whom attended Saint Francis for their own formation — have been invited to ask their parishioners to contribute to the campaign. The seminary will follow up with a direct mail campaign.

About 20 parishes have already held information events on the seminary’s behalf, including some throughout the state because some Saint Francis seminarians come from the other four dioceses in Wisconsin. Some also come from other states.