Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed Jan. 31 through Feb. 6, 2021, as Catholic Schools Week in Wisconsin. The proclamation coincides with the national observance of Catholic Schools Week and recognizes the nearly 270 Catholic schools in Wisconsin now serving approximately 51,000 Wisconsin students.

While Catholic education has been celebrated for generations, the proclamation notes that we have celebrated Catholic Schools Week in the United States since 1974 and that the Catholic education landscape has nearly two centuries of history in Wisconsin. As noted in the proclamation, Catholic schools “foster integrity, compassion, and concern for others by providing students with a learning environment that emphasizes the formation of values and a commitment to community service.”

The governor’s words are in keeping with this year’s Catholic Schools Week theme, “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” The annual week-long observance celebrates a vital ministry of the Church and a valuable community resource, our Catholic schools. For hundreds of thousands of students in Wisconsin, Catholic schools have provided this opportunity and will continue to do so for thousands more.

While the current pandemic has caused some schools to alter activities, Catholic schools across Wisconsin are still hosting many events in observance of Catholic Schools Week, including Masses, tours, and special activities. To find out the special ways in which this week is being celebrated, contact your local Catholic school or visit the school’s website.