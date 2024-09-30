Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Sal Frelick is a devout Catholic who was an altar server growing up in Massachusetts. (Photo courtesy of the Milwaukee Brewers/Kirsten Schmitt)

MIKE PREVITE

SPECIAL TO THE CATHOLIC HERALD

The morning after the Milwaukee Brewers clinched the National League Central Division championship in mid-September, the temptation might have been for players such as Sal Frelick to sleep in the next morning following a jubilant locker room celebration.

He resisted.

Frelick, a 24-year-old outfielder on the Brewers, was at Children’s Hospital the next morning to visit children.

“As a Catholic, it comes back to being a good human being,” Frelick said. “I love giving back to the community, and as a kid, I looked up to players who did that.”

Wearing a crucifix under his uniform shirt, he said, “I want people to see I’m wearing it. I’m not using it as bling. I really want people to know that I have faith.”

Frelick calls the Boston suburb of Lexington his home. He grew up a fan of the Boston Red Sox. When he played at Fenway Park for the first time in the major leagues this season, he said it was an unbelievable experience. “I had 100-plus people there from the town to see me play, including some high school groups that came out.”

One of the high school groups Frelick hosted on the field that day was the Lexington High School unified basketball team. He has supported this special group for a long time.

One of the group’s posts on X (formerly Twitter) said, “The Lexington community is incredibly proud of Sal Frelick, and most of the time we gush about what a great player he is. But this kid continues to make Lex proud off the field, too.” That was after Frelick donated sweatshirts and shoes to the entire team.

His life growing up as a three-sport high school star (hockey, baseball and football), included playing quarterback at Lexington High, and he was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year as a senior. He committed to play college baseball at Boston College, where he was also offered a football scholarship, but chose baseball. “I think every kid should play multiple sports. My college coach was big on finding people who did that,” he said.

His Catholic upbringing played a major part in him choosing Boston College. “I grew up as an altar server (at St. Brigid Parish) for ten years. All of my success in sports is because I was given gifts from God and prayed hard about how to use them. I like to spread God’s word and be a disciple. That is why I chose a Jesuit school.”

Frelick’s faith in God and hard work was rewarded in 2021, when he was chosen as the 15th overall pick by Milwaukee in the Major League Baseball draft. He quickly rose through the minor league ranks, getting called up to the Brewers on July 22, 2023.

“It was great,” he said. “I got 24 hours’ notice and really had no time to think. I was on a plane and here in Milwaukee five hours later.”

Making it even more special was that his family and friends were all there to see his debut. All he did was go 3-for-3 at the plate and make two amazing catches in right field.

Frelick shares an apartment with other young teammates Joey Ortiz and Brice Turang. “We also live next door to Blake Perkins, so we hang out a lot.” They attend chapel prayer service and Bible study on Sunday whether at home or on the road.

This past spring, the 5-foot-8-inch tall Frelick was able to meet his childhood hero, another undersized player, former Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia. “My manager, Pat Murphy, had Dustin as a player at Arizona State. We did fielding and connected well.”

Sal’s desire to succeed at a Jesuit college like BC paid off because of his diligence. “My parents instilled in me that I need to balance baseball with school. I am so grateful to my academic advisor, Lee Metzger, and the senior associate dean, Ethan Sullivan, for helping me create a schedule to graduate in three years. They knew I was a good student, and I was determined to get my diploma.” he said. BC’s Carroll School of Management is ranked No. 13 in the country. If that wasn’t enough, Sal liked his theology classes, so he worked with Metzger to pick classes that helped him create a minor in theology.

When asked how his faith supports his career, Frelick said, “I read Bible verses and see how morality is key. I want to spread God’s word and be a good disciple for him here on earth.”